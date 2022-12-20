Search icon
International Human Solidarity Day 2022: All you need to know about this day

International Human Solidarity Day is based on the Sustainable Development Agenda, which focuses on lifting people from poverty, hunger and disease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Representational image

Every year December 20, is celebrated as International Human Solidarity Day across the world. The United Nations announced to celebration of this day on December 22, 2005, to explain the importance of unity in diversity. Since then, International Human Solidarity Day is being celebrated every year on December 20.

International Human Solidarity Day: History

Earlier on December 20, 2002, the United Nations General Assembly by resolution 57/265 established the World Solidarity Fund, which was established in February 2003 as a trust fund for the United Nations Development Programme. The objective of the fund is to curb poverty and promote human and social development in developing countries.

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Importance

According to the United Nations, the purpose of International Human Solidarity Day is:

  • To show unity in diversity
  • To remind various governments of international agreements
  • To convey the importance of solidarity among people
  • To motivate people, and govetoents for sustainable development
  • To find new ways to eradicate poverty
  • To get people out of poverty, hunger, and diseases

The UN says that the concept of solidarity has always been a defining part of the organization. According to the United Nations, “The creation of the United Nations drew together the peoples and nations of the world to promote peace, human rights, and social and economic development. The organization was founded on the fundamental basis of unity and harmony among its members, expressed in the concept of collective security, which depends on the solidarity of its members to maintain international peace and security.

International Human Solidarity Day is based on the Sustainable Development Agenda, which in itself focuses on lifting people out of many debilitating aspects such as poverty, hunger and disease. In keeping with the 'Millennium Declaration', solidarity is regarded as one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st century, whereby those who benefit the least and suffer the most deserve to be helped. are the ones who get the most benefits.

