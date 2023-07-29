Headlines

International Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate it

International Friendship Day serves as a powerful reminder of the essential role that friendships play in shaping our lives.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

International Friendship Day is an annual celebration held on July 30 to honor the significance of friendship in our lives. This special day acknowledges the profound impact our friends have on making our lives better, cherishing the meaningful connections we share. It serves as a reminder that our best friends truly enrich our existence, and the world would be a more challenging place without them.

Although the United Nations proclaimed July 30 as the designated date for Friendship Day, not all countries adhere to this specific day. Nations like India, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia, and the US choose to celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. Hence, for these countries, this year's Friendship Day will fall on August 6. On this day, people from all walks of life come together to express their gratitude for their friends and celebrate the invaluable bond of friendship.

International Friendship Day: History

The idea of dedicating a day to celebrate friendship can be traced back to the 20th century. In 1930, the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall, proposed the concept of "Friendship Day" to promote the exchange of greeting cards among friends. However, the initiative did not gain significant momentum.

Several years later, in 1958, the World Friendship Crusade was founded by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho in Paraguay. The organization actively promoted the idea of an International Friendship Day on July 30th, fostering camaraderie and solidarity among nations. Over time, the celebration spread to different countries, and in 2011, the United Nations officially recognized International Friendship Day, further cementing its global significance.

International Friendship Day: Significance

International Friendship Day serves as a powerful reminder of the essential role that friendships play in shaping our lives. It transcends borders, cultures, and backgrounds, emphasizing the shared humanity that unites us all. Friendships promote empathy, compassion, and understanding, helping to bridge divides and reduce conflicts. In an increasingly interconnected world, nurturing friendships can pave the way for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among nations.

How to celebrate friendship day?

1. Plan a fun activity to do with your friends, like going to the movies or playing a game together.
2. Send a thoughtful message to your friends to let them know how much you appreciate them.
3. Give your friends a small gift, like a friendship bracelet or a card.
4. Take a trip with your friends to a new place or somewhere you've always wanted to go.
5. Host a party or get-together with your friends to celebrate your friendship.

