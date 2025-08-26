Add DNA as a Preferred Source
International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions

It’s International Dog Day, and what better occasion to celebrate our furry four-legged friends and the beloved celebrities who are proud dog parents! Here’s a look at some celebrated actors and their adorable pups.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions
Ram Charan: Rhyme

Ram Charan shares a close bond with his furry friend Rhyme, who even has a statue alongside the RRR actor at Madame Tussauds. Interestingly, Rhyme often accompanies Ram to his shoots!

Diana Penty: Victoria

Known for her classy and elegant persona, Diana Penty is a proud mom to her dog Victoria, who is a queen in her own right. The actress often shares cuddly pictures with Victoria, showcasing their adorable bond.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bruno

As Bhumi wins hearts both on and off the screen, her cuddle buddy Bruno is always by her side. Besides being her paw-friend, Bruno is also Bhumi’s biggest cheerleader!

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Bijlee

Fatima Sana Shaikh is a proud parent to her energetic doggo, Bijlee, true to the spirit of its name!

Khushi Kapoor: Panda, Mochi, Saitama and Bhaitama

Khushi Kapoor is a proud dog parent to not one, not two, not three, but four cuddly babies; Panda, Mochi, Saitama and Bhaitama. Talk about having a dog squad!

Aayush Sharma: Prime

Aayush Sharma has a big-boy dog named Prime, yes, named after Optimus Prime! Besides being a loyal companion, Prime is all things lovable and cuddly.

Alaya F: MJ

Alaya F is a happy mom to her fur-friend MJ, who fills her life with endless paw-sitive vibes every single day!

