International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions

LIFESTYLE
It’s International Dog Day, and what better occasion to celebrate our furry four-legged friends and the beloved celebrities who are proud dog parents! Here’s a look at some celebrated actors and their adorable pups.
Ram Charan shares a close bond with his furry friend Rhyme, who even has a statue alongside the RRR actor at Madame Tussauds. Interestingly, Rhyme often accompanies Ram to his shoots!
Known for her classy and elegant persona, Diana Penty is a proud mom to her dog Victoria, who is a queen in her own right. The actress often shares cuddly pictures with Victoria, showcasing their adorable bond.
As Bhumi wins hearts both on and off the screen, her cuddle buddy Bruno is always by her side. Besides being her paw-friend, Bruno is also Bhumi’s biggest cheerleader!
Fatima Sana Shaikh is a proud parent to her energetic doggo, Bijlee, true to the spirit of its name!
Khushi Kapoor is a proud dog parent to not one, not two, not three, but four cuddly babies; Panda, Mochi, Saitama and Bhaitama. Talk about having a dog squad!
Aayush Sharma has a big-boy dog named Prime, yes, named after Optimus Prime! Besides being a loyal companion, Prime is all things lovable and cuddly.
Alaya F is a happy mom to her fur-friend MJ, who fills her life with endless paw-sitive vibes every single day!