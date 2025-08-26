International Dog Day: 8 Bollywood celebs with their adorable furry friends

It’s International Dog Day, and while our four-legged buddies make every day brighter, today is about spoiling them with endless love, extra cuddles, and, of course, plenty of treats! Dogs have a magical way of making life better; their wagging tails, sparkling eyes, and unconditional love remind us every single day that we’re their chosen humans. Just a few hours with them can make the world seem softer and the stress disappear.
Bollywood celebrities are no different; their love for their furry companions is an open secret. From sharing peek-a-boo moments to heartfelt tributes on social media, these stars wear their pet parent hearts on their sleeves. Here’s a look at some of our favourite celebs and their adorable bonds with their pups: