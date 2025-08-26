Add DNA as a Preferred Source
International Dog Day: 8 Bollywood celebs with their adorable furry friends

On International Dog Day, let's take a look at some of our favourite celebs and their adorable bonds with their pups:

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 06:22 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

International Dog Day: 8 Bollywood celebs with their adorable furry friends
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

It’s International Dog Day, and while our four-legged buddies make every day brighter, today is about spoiling them with endless love, extra cuddles, and, of course, plenty of treats!  Dogs have a magical way of making life better; their wagging tails, sparkling eyes, and unconditional love remind us every single day that we’re their chosen humans. Just a few hours with them can make the world seem softer and the stress disappear.

Bollywood celebrities are no different; their love for their furry companions is an open secret. From sharing peek-a-boo moments to heartfelt tributes on social media, these stars wear their pet parent hearts on their sleeves. Here’s a look at some of our favourite celebs and their adorable bonds with their pups:

Priyanka Chopra
Global icon and our very own Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, is a doting dog mom. Her adorable pups, Diana and Panda, often feature on her social media, with accounts of their own, no less! Priyanka’s love for her fur babies shines through in every adorable post.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is a true animal lover. Recently, she made headlines by voicing her support for stray dogs, sharing a powerful message against a court order to remove strays from the streets. Her heartfelt words, calling them “the warmth in a cold, uncaring city”, touched hearts across the country.

READ MORE: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in custom linen lehenga during Param Sundari promotions in Delhi

Kartik Aaryan
Meet Katori Aaryan, the internet’s favourite celebrity dog! Kartik and Katori are a riot together, lighting up Instagram with their antics. Whether it’s lazy mornings or fun promotions, Katori is always by Kartik’s side, stealing hearts everywhere.

Shalini Pandey
Actress Shalini Pandey, too, is a proud dog mom and an advocate for animal rights. Her love for her Himachali rescue pup, Bir, reflects her deep commitment to the welfare of strays. She emphasises that kindness toward animals is about compassion and fairness, not just affection.

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta wears her love for dogs proudly. From her late pet Nawab to her current furry baby, Pihu, Esha’s Instagram is filled with moments of pure love and cuteness. She’s also a strong voice for stray adoption and often advocates for their welfare.

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan’s bond with his dog Joey, is nothing short of adorable. Their photos and videos together are proof of a friendship that fans can’t get enough of. Joey isn’t just a pet; he’s a part of Varun’s family, and the internet agrees!

READ MORE: International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom

Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat and his stylish pooch Drogo are one of Bollywood’s most-loved duos. From fun selfies to heartwarming moments, Pulkit’s feed often gives fans glimpses of their incredible bond. Let’s be honest, Drogo is a star in his own right.

Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda is a well-known animal lover, especially when it comes to dogs. She often shares adorable glimpses of her husband and actor Pulkit Samrat’s husky, Drogo, on social media, from posting pictures and celebrating his birthdays to baking him special cakes. Her deep affection for pets shines through her frequent posts and stories, capturing her sweet bond with Drogo.

This International Dog Day, we celebrate not just the wagging tails but the unwavering love and companionship our canine friends bring into our lives. From playful antics to quiet cuddles, they teach us that happiness is often found in the simplest, purest bonds. Here’s to Bollywood’s pawsome families, and to the furballs who make every day a little brighter

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
