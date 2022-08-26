Search icon
International Dog Day 2022: History, significance, quotes to mark your furry friend's special day

International Dog Day is also celebrated to encourage people to adopt dogs and provide them with a better quality of life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

File Photo

Dogs are known to be a human's best friend. Everyday photos and videos go viral on social media, depicting the beautiful bond human shares with their dog. A dog's love is unconditional and to celebrate that devotion, International Dog Day is celebrated yearly on August 26. 

The day is also celebrated to encourage people to adopt dogs and provide them with a better quality of life. From history, and significance to quotes, here's everything you need to know about International Dog Day.

International Dog Day 2022: History 

A Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer, and Author, identified as Colleen Paige was the first to introduce International Dog Day in 2004. 

This date was selected as August 26 marks the day when Paige’s family adopted their first dog, ‘Sheltie,’ when it was 10 years old. Apart from introducing International Dog Day to the world, Colleen is also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day.

International Dog Day 2022: Significance

There are many people who treat their pet dog as a part of their family, however, this day is especially important to spread awareness among those who brutally abuse dogs. 

International Dog Day 2022: Quotes

A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.

  • Josh Billings 

If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.

  • Will Roger 

Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in.

  • Mark Twain 

Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them and filling an emptiness we didn’t ever know we had.

  • Thom Jones 

The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants.

  • Johnny Depp
