International Day of Yoga 2022: What is this year’s theme?

International Day of Yoga is observed to spread awareness about the practice of yoga and its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga for health and well-being. Today, the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the world. 

International Yoga Day 2022 theme

The theme of International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. This theme was decided considering the importance of yoga and how it benefited the masses in keeping safe and healthy during the outbreak of coronavirus.

This year's theme sheds light on the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, physical and emotional strife for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also focuses that there is a greater need for inculcating better health practices in our day-to-day life through yoga. 

History

The idea for the yoga day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014. 

The proposal to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June in the United States was approved by 193 members on December 11, 2014.

The day is celebrated to honour the traditional practice of yoga, which emanated in India. Yoga helps in reducing stress and anxiety, besides providing physical relaxation. 

The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.

