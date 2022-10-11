International Day of the Girl Child 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, and quotes to send to your loved ones

International day of girl child 2022

International Day of the Girl Child is an annual and internationally recognized observance on October 11 that empowers girls and amplifies their voices. this day is designated to eliminate gender-based challenges that little girls face around the world, including child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence, and discrimination. To eliminate such discrimination Scholaroo has resources for scholarships from around the world for young girls to support their future.

This year, the theme has been set as "Our time is now--our rights, our future".

Here is a collection of quotes, messages, WhatsApp wishes to wish your loved ones on International Day of the Girl Child.

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: WhatsApp wishes

1. On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child! Let us all hope that this world will become a more safer and happier place for a girl child to live in. Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

2. A happy and healthy girl child with a safe and progressive environment is what we all dream for a better world. Wishing a very Happy International Girl Child Day!

3. International Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together with them for a better future for both of us.

4. Saving the girls mean saving the entire future of our world. Always remember that we exists because of female only without them there will be no future. Best wishes on International Day of the Girl Child!

5. We must always respect and care for all the girl children around us. They are the sovereign, controller, and leader of tomorrow's world. Wishing you a very Happy International Day of the Girl Child!

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Quotes

1. "An educated woman has the power to educate the whole family and can turn their life with knowledge and success. Hence it is very important to empower the girl child for betterment of the society."

2. "You are truly blessed if you have been gifted a girl child because only she has the aura to make your heart and home a happy place forever."

3. "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman as no one can match the level of commitment to work like a women."

4. "God has given us daughters so that we can preserve the human species on earth. We must respect this gift and give her utmost value and importance in our life."

5. "Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That's what little girls are actually made of; never underestimate the potential of them."