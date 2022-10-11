International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Know all about its history, theme and significance

International day of girl child 2022

International Day of the Girl Child is annually observed on 11th October all over the world. The International Day of the Girl Child gives attention to the need to address the challenges faced by girls and to promote girl's empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights. Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years but also when they are mature women. If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change our world for the good.

International day of girl child 2022: Significance

International Day of the Girl Child is designated to eliminate gender-based challenges that little girls face around the world, including child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence, and discrimination. To eliminate such discrimination Scholaroo has resources for scholarships from around the world for young girls to support their future. The day focuses on the rights, safety, and education of girls. The core objective is to make girls an active part of the progress of the world.

International day of girl child 2022: Theme

A theme is selected to highlight the need of the hour. This year, the theme has been set as "Our time is now--our rights, our future". The focus is on the multitude of challenges put in front of girl's paths to reach their potential.

International day of girl child 2022: History

The initiative to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child globally was taken as the NGO 'Plan International' project. Because this organization has started a campaign called “Because I am a girl”. After this, the Canadian government started this campaign on the international level. Eventually, the United Nations passed this resolution on 19 December 2011 and chose 11 October as the day for it. Thus the first International Girl Child Day was celebrated on 11 October 2012 and its theme at that time was 'Ending Child Marriage'.