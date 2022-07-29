Search icon
International Day of Friendship 2022: Date, history, significance, ways to celebrate with friends

International Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 30 to honor the beautiful bond of friendship between people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships among humans. A friend is someone who is always present in needy times.

Friends are companions who support and guide you through tough times. While we enjoy moments with our friends throughout the year, International Friendship Day is a great way to thank our friends and celebrate their contribution in our lives.

Date of International Friendship Day 2022

Most countries celebrate the International Friendship Day on July 30. The day was first proposed in 1958 by an international civil organisation – World Friendship Crusade, which campaigns to foster a culture of peace by promoting friendship.

The General Assembly of United Nations formally adopted the International Day of Friendship in 2011.

Some countries, including India celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of every August. This year, the day will be celebrated on August 7, 2022.

History of International Friendship Day

Known as a celebration of the beautiful bond of friendship, the International Friendship Day was celebrated in Paraguay in 1958. The memorable day was started by the founder of Hallmark Cards – Joyce Hall in 1930. He proposed the idea to mark a special day when people can celebrate their friendships and honour the relationship.

Later, Winnie the Pooh was appointed as the Ambassador of Friendship by the United Nations in the year 1988. July 30 was officially marked as the International Friendship Day in the 65th UN session held in 2011.

Significance of International Friendship Day

Friendship Day is a celebration of the bond of friendship between people. Many people use the phrase ‘friends like family’ to describe the friends who are as close as family to them. The phrase is an expression of feelings to show appreciation to the most loved and dear friends.

Here’s how to celebrate International Friendship Day

On this day, you can tell your friends that their presence is important in your life. A good friend also makes time to express gratitude for all those who were present in your time of need. It is an opportunity to reach out to old friends and recreate memories. You can also revive broken or lost friendships by doing something extra special for your friend on this day.

Try gifting something valuable to your dear friend or maybe just sit for some chit chat over a hot cup of coffee.

 

 

