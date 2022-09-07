International Day Of Clear Air For Blue Skies 2022: Theme, significance, ways you can reduce air pollution

File Photo

Clean air and blue skies are an aspiration for every living being and with the recent threat of global warming, it has become nothing less than a necessity. When we breathe polluted air, we get irritable eyes and notice coughing which is just an invitation for a series of lung and breathing issues in the later part of life.

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies 2022: History

To raise awareness about the same, the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is celebrated on September 7. For the unversed, the United Nations General Assembly, during its 74th session in 2019, adopted a resolution to hold an International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7.

The resolution also prompted the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to promote the day’s observance in collaboration with other appropriate stakeholders.

International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies 2022: Significance

All the member countries are hosted by the United Nations to commemorate the International Day Of Clear Air For Blue Skies. Attendees share their views and examine the data on the impacts of air pollution and air quality around the globe.

International Day Of Clear Air For Blue Skies 2022 Theme: The Air We Share

The focal theme of the third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is the 'Air We Share'. It highlights the need for collaborative responsibility and action by understanding that the presence of air pollution extends beyond national boundaries.

International Day Of Clear Air For Blue Skies 2022: Small steps we can take to preserve clean air