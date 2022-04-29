International Dance Day 2022: Know history, significance, quotes

Picture: File Photo

Every year on April 29, International Dance Day is observed to promote dance engagement and education. On this date, a variety of dancing events and festivals are held all around the world.

History

The Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, UNESCO's major partner for the performing arts, established International Dance Day. The International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI have chosen a great dance celebrity to write a message for International Dance Day every year since its foundation in 1982. This day is a festival for individuals who recognise the worth and relevance of the art form "dancing," as well as a remember waking call for governments, legislators, and institutions who have yet to acknowledge its significance to the community and individual, as well as its financial continued growth.

Significance

The International Dance Day was formed by the ITI Dance Committee, who chose April 29 as the day to honor the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the pioneer of modern ballet. The goal of International Dance Day is to embrace dance, to delight in its universality, and to bridge all political, cultural, and ethnic divides. The goal of the day is to bring people together through a shared language that is dancing.

Quotes

1. “Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.” — Rabindranath Tagore

2. “Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair" by Susan Polis Schutz

3. “Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order.” by Samuel Beckett

4. “Dance is the hidden language of the soul” by Martha Graham

5. “Dance is music made visible.”

6. “Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” by Kahlil Gibran

7. “Dance is just like film in that it allows for thoughts in movement.” — Twyla Tharp

8. “I dance because there’s no greater feeling in the world than moving a piece of music and letting the rest of the world disappear.”

9. “Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free.” - by Rumi

10. “Dancing is poetry with arms and legs.” – by Charles Baudelaire

