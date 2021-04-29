International Dance Day 2021: History, theme, significance of this day that celebrates dance

International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year to encourage participation and education in dance. Several dance events and festivals held on this date all over the globe. The International Dance Day 2021 theme is: ‘Purpose of dance’.

International Dance Day 2021: History

International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. Since its creation in 1982, the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI select an outstanding dance personality to write a message for International Dance Day each year. This day is a celebration day for those who can see the value and importance of the art form “dance”, and acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth.

International Dance Day 2021: Significance

The Dance Committee of ITI founded the International Dance Day and decided to celebrate the day on April 29 to honour the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, who is known as the creator of modern ballet. The International Dance Day aims to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, and cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers. The day aims to bring people together with a common language- dance.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Dance Day will be celebrated online. The organisation has asked people to share their videos, messages and share them on www.iti-worldwide.org.

International Dance Day 2021: Quotes

Also read When Irrfan Khan revealed where he would keep his Oscar if he ever won an Academy Award

*“Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair" - Susan Polis Schutz*"Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett*"Dance is music made visible."*“Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.” - Kahlil Gibran*"I dance because there’s no greater feeling in the world than moving a piece of music and letting the rest of the world disappear."*Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." - by Rumi*"And when you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance."*"Dancing is poetry with arms and legs." – by Charles Baudelaire*"When in doubt, dance it out."