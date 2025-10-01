Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...
Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'
Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch
Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit
Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'
LIFESTYLE
International Coffee Day reminds us to enjoy our favourite brew wisely. While coffee boosts mood, energy, and health, too much can harm. Here’s how to sip safely.
Coffee isn’t just about waking up in the morning, it’s packed with health benefits. Drinking 2 to 5 cups a day may help reduce the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It can also improve brain function, boost memory, and even lift your mood.
Caffeine, the key ingredient, stimulates your central nervous system, helping you stay alert, focused, and productive. It can also enhance physical performance, making it popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Plus, coffee is loaded with antioxidants, which protect your cells from damage and support overall health.
For many, that morning cup is a small moment of happiness, so enjoying coffee isn’t just enjoyable, it’s beneficial if done in moderation.
However, too much coffee can be harmful. Experts recommend a safe limit of around 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is roughly equivalent to four 8-ounce cups of brewed coffee. Going beyond this limit can cause unpleasant symptoms like:
In rare cases, extremely high caffeine intake can lead to severe health issues, including seizures. People who are pregnant, have heart conditions, or suffer from anxiety disorders should be especially careful and consult a doctor to determine a safe level of caffeine.
This International Coffee Day, celebrate your love for coffee, but do it responsibly. Moderate coffee consumption can boost energy, improve mental focus, and support overall health. Overdoing it, however, can lead to several unwanted side effects. So, sip wisely, enjoy the aroma, and cherish every cup of your favourite brew without going overboard.