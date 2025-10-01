Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup

International Coffee Day reminds us to enjoy our favourite brew wisely. While coffee boosts mood, energy, and health, too much can harm. Here’s how to sip safely.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
Coffee isn’t just about waking up in the morning, it’s packed with health benefits. Drinking 2 to 5 cups a day may help reduce the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It can also improve brain function, boost memory, and even lift your mood.

Caffeine, the key ingredient, stimulates your central nervous system, helping you stay alert, focused, and productive. It can also enhance physical performance, making it popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Plus, coffee is loaded with antioxidants, which protect your cells from damage and support overall health.

For many, that morning cup is a small moment of happiness, so enjoying coffee isn’t just enjoyable, it’s beneficial if done in moderation.

When coffee turns against you

However, too much coffee can be harmful. Experts recommend a safe limit of around 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which is roughly equivalent to four 8-ounce cups of brewed coffee. Going beyond this limit can cause unpleasant symptoms like:

  • Jitteriness and anxiety
  • Trouble sleeping or insomnia
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Headaches
  • Digestive problems
  • Frequent urination

In rare cases, extremely high caffeine intake can lead to severe health issues, including seizures. People who are pregnant, have heart conditions, or suffer from anxiety disorders should be especially careful and consult a doctor to determine a safe level of caffeine.

Tips to enjoy coffee safely

  • Spread it out: Instead of gulping multiple cups at once, enjoy smaller servings throughout the day.
  • Skip late-night coffee: Avoid drinking coffee late in the evening to prevent sleep disturbances.
  • Watch added sugar and cream: Excess sugar and cream can reduce the health benefits of coffee.
  • Listen to your body: If you feel jittery, anxious, or have a racing heart, cut back.

This International Coffee Day, celebrate your love for coffee, but do it responsibly. Moderate coffee consumption can boost energy, improve mental focus, and support overall health. Overdoing it, however, can lead to several unwanted side effects. So, sip wisely, enjoy the aroma, and cherish every cup of your favourite brew without going overboard.

