International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 theme, significance: Know why this day is celebrated on December 9

Freepik

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on December 9 in all countries. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness about corruption. On October 31, 2003, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against corruption.



International Anti-Corruption Day Significance:

On this day, everyone including organisations, pledge to not participate in any form of corruption. While fighting corruption can be challenging, it is not insurmountable if everyone decides to back off and refrain from engaging in it. Any act of bribery or abuse of public office that serves a self-serving purpose is wrong. We can contribute to the expansion of employment opportunities, the achievement of gender equality, and the protection of wider access to basic services by saying no to corruption.

October 2023 will mark the twentieth anniversary of UNCAC. Every aspect of society is negatively impacted by corruption, which also puts social and economic advancement at risk.

International Anti-Corruption Day Theme:

The theme for International Anti-Corruption Day this year is “Uniting the world against corruption.” The official statement reads, “The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

At its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime.

States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public, and youth alike all have a role to play in uniting the world against corruption.”



