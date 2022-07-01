Insomnia cure: Try out these food items for better sleep

Pixabay

When you sleep, your brain and other functions remain active. They perform all the vital functions. A sound sleep is imperative to stay healthy. Several disorders affect our sleep pattern. This condition is called insomnia, which entails sleepless nights every week for 3 months and more. Here are some food items that can help with the condition.

Nuts

Nuts like walnut, pistachio, and cashews are recommended to have a good sleep. They boost serotonin levels as they have magnesium and tryptophan and they contain zinc and magnesium. The substances promote a sound sleep.

Fish

According to researchers, those eating fish thrice a week sleep well and their daytime functioning also improves. Fish contains vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids which helps you to have a good night sleep .

Rice

A study shows that people who eat rice have a good sleep as compared to those who eat noodles and bread.Studies also say that rice helps you to get a better sleep as it has a high glycemic index.