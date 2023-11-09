Inside world's most expensive hotel suite with infinity pool, private deck, movie theatre; its price per night is...

The video was shared 4 days ago and has more than 44,000 likes on it. Some fans also commented on the video, appreciating the place and its vast features.

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is now married to Ivor McCray. Alanna Panday is one of the influential people on Instagram who often gives fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle. Recently, Alanna Panday shared a video of herself giving a virtual tour of the 'World’s most expensive hotel suite’. The video showed Alanna Panday exploring a suite in the Atlantis The Royal Dubai which is equipped with a movie theatre, library, and more. The suit costs $100,000 a night (Rs 83,25,850).

While sharing the video, Alanna Panday wrote, "Tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world."

Watch the video here

Alanna Panday also listed some features of the Royal Suite such as;

"$100,000 a night gets you

-4 Bedrooms

-4 Bathrooms with steam rooms

-12-Seat dining room/ Conference Room

-Indoor and Outdoor kitchens

-Movie theatre

-Office/Library

-Private bar and Game room

-10-seat Arabian-style sunken majlis

-Temperature-controlled infinity pool

-Private deck with 360-degree views."

The video was shared 4 days ago and has more than 44,000 likes on it. Some fans also commented on the video, appreciating the place and its vast features. One user wrote, "No need for a workout...you just need to walk all over Your suite," while another said, "Her life>>>>>people who are watching."

READ | This actress' film was screened after her tragic death, scary incident happened during screening, people said it was...