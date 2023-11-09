Headlines

Inside world's most expensive hotel suite with infinity pool, private deck, movie theatre; its price per night is...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is now married to Ivor McCray. Alanna Panday is one of the influential people on Instagram who often gives fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle. Recently, Alanna Panday shared a video of herself giving a virtual tour of the 'World’s most expensive hotel suite’. The video showed Alanna Panday exploring a suite in the Atlantis The Royal Dubai which is equipped with a movie theatre, library, and more. The suit costs $100,000 a night (Rs 83,25,850). 

While sharing the video, Alanna Panday wrote, "Tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world." 

Watch the video here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alannapanday)

Alanna Panday also listed some features of the Royal Suite such as;

"$100,000 a night gets you
-4 Bedrooms
-4 Bathrooms with steam rooms
-12-Seat dining room/ Conference Room
-Indoor and Outdoor kitchens
-Movie theatre
-Office/Library
-Private bar and Game room
-10-seat Arabian-style sunken majlis
-Temperature-controlled infinity pool
-Private deck with 360-degree views."

The video was shared 4 days ago and has more than 44,000 likes on it. Some fans also commented on the video, appreciating the place and its vast features. One user wrote, "No need for a workout...you just need to walk all over Your suite," while another said, "Her life>>>>>people who are watching."

