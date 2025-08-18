Inside Sonali Bendre’s Rs 30 crore Mumbai apartment with luxurious interiors, silver detail mandir, elegant wooden decor, more

Sonali Bendre’s Mumbai apartment, designed by Sussanne Khan. Featuring a silver-detailed mandir, regal throne chair, vintage dining space, and cosy reading nooks, it reflects her personality.

Sonali Bendre’s Mumbai residence is designed with polished wooden floors and cosy corners that invite you to sit down with a book or a cup of tea. Recently, a video shared by filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan offered fans a rare glimpse inside Sonali’s Juhu apartment.

A drawing room that radiates comfort

The living room has white sofas, perfect for relaxed conversations. Around the room, antique vases, floral arrangements, and carefully chosen artworks. Large windows filled the area with natural light, creating a golden, calming ambience that feels both elegant and welcoming.

A royal touch and silver-detailed mandir

Sonali’s home features a striking throne-style chair. This royal-looking seat adds drama and personality to the room. Equally eye-catching is the silver mandir. This sacred corner balances the home’s regal aesthetic with a deep sense of calmness.

Dining room with vintage grandeur

A long wooden dining table, surrounded by chairs, sets the stage for both family meals and formal dinners. Behind it, an arched glass wall that adds elegance to the setting. The warm tones of wood and large paintings on the walls complete the regal yet inviting atmosphere.

Books and balcony areas

One of the most personal touches in Sonali's home is her large bookshelf, reflecting her love for reading. The adjoining balcony fills the reading space with natural light and fresh air, making it even more inviting.