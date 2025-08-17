Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre

The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'
Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'
Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India
Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...
LIFESTYLE
Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion blends luxury with creativity, a space that reflects both his musical journey and family life.
Six floors, secret lift
Shankar Mahadevan’s home rises across six private floors in Navi Mumbai, accessed via a concealed 'James Bond-style' lift from a lobby that opens to his priced garage, complete with a vintage Chevrolet. Farah Khan, touring the space, jokingly likened the scale to Antilia.
Living room that looks like a film set
The main level opens into a lavish living and dining zone that had Farah Khan quip it felt like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set. The expansive layout and décor are designed for large gatherings while still feeling warm and family-first.
The music nerve-centre
Mahadevan recently built a full recording studio inside the home, cutting out daily commutes and turning one floor into a creative hub. The walls display marquee honours, including his Padma Shri and his 2024 Grammy with Shakti, alongside multiple National Film Awards as a singer and for music direction with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.
ALSO READ: Step inside Shruti Haasan's luxurious Rs 15 crore duplex in Mumbai with personal music corner, vibrant green kitchen and more than 30 vinyl toys
Pool deck with jacuzzi
A dedicated leisure level features a swimming pool and a large jacuzzi facing an LED TV, plus seating and a dining setup for about 20 guests. It doubles as a match-night zone where the family and friends watch cricket from the water.
Chef’s kitchen and plush home theatre
In the chef’s kitchen, an industrial-grade oven, gifted by son Siddharth for Shankar’s 50th birthday, anchors the action as the composer cooks favourites like potli prawns. Evenings often wind down in the family’s private home theatre.