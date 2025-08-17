'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre

Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion blends luxury with creativity, a space that reflects both his musical journey and family life.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre

Six floors, secret lift

Untitled-design-1Shankar Mahadevan’s home rises across six private floors in Navi Mumbai, accessed via a concealed 'James Bond-style' lift from a lobby that opens to his priced garage, complete with a vintage Chevrolet. Farah Khan, touring the space, jokingly likened the scale to Antilia.

Living room that looks like a film set

Untitled-design-2The main level opens into a lavish living and dining zone that had Farah Khan quip it felt like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set. The expansive layout and décor are designed for large gatherings while still feeling warm and family-first.

The music nerve-centre

Untitled-design-3Mahadevan recently built a full recording studio inside the home, cutting out daily commutes and turning one floor into a creative hub. The walls display marquee honours, including his Padma Shri and his 2024 Grammy with Shakti, alongside multiple National Film Awards as a singer and for music direction with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

ALSO READ: Step inside Shruti Haasan's luxurious Rs 15 crore duplex in Mumbai with personal music corner, vibrant green kitchen and more than 30 vinyl toys

Pool deck with jacuzzi

Untitled-design-4A dedicated leisure level features a swimming pool and a large jacuzzi facing an LED TV, plus seating and a dining setup for about 20 guests. It doubles as a match-night zone where the family and friends watch cricket from the water.

Chef’s kitchen and plush home theatre

Untitled-design-5In the chef’s kitchen, an industrial-grade oven, gifted by son Siddharth for Shankar’s 50th birthday, anchors the action as the composer cooks favourites like potli prawns. Evenings often wind down in the family’s private home theatre.

