Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre

Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion blends luxury with creativity, a space that reflects both his musical journey and family life.

Six floors, secret lift

Shankar Mahadevan’s home rises across six private floors in Navi Mumbai, accessed via a concealed 'James Bond-style' lift from a lobby that opens to his priced garage, complete with a vintage Chevrolet. Farah Khan, touring the space, jokingly likened the scale to Antilia.

Living room that looks like a film set

The main level opens into a lavish living and dining zone that had Farah Khan quip it felt like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set. The expansive layout and décor are designed for large gatherings while still feeling warm and family-first.

The music nerve-centre

Mahadevan recently built a full recording studio inside the home, cutting out daily commutes and turning one floor into a creative hub. The walls display marquee honours, including his Padma Shri and his 2024 Grammy with Shakti, alongside multiple National Film Awards as a singer and for music direction with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

Pool deck with jacuzzi

A dedicated leisure level features a swimming pool and a large jacuzzi facing an LED TV, plus seating and a dining setup for about 20 guests. It doubles as a match-night zone where the family and friends watch cricket from the water.

Chef’s kitchen and plush home theatre

In the chef’s kitchen, an industrial-grade oven, gifted by son Siddharth for Shankar’s 50th birthday, anchors the action as the composer cooks favourites like potli prawns. Evenings often wind down in the family’s private home theatre.