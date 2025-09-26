Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Rohit Saraf recently gave a sneak peek into his Mumbai apartment on Farah Khan’s popular vlog! Want to see where the magic happens? Let's take a look inside this super-chic celebrity home.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 02:47 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
    Rohit Saraf, the name is enough to bring a smile to millions! The adorable 'national crush' recently gave us a peek inside his stunning Mumbai home, thanks to filmmaker Farah Khan's latest vlog. And let us tell you, the house is just as charming as he is! Rohit's home is the definition of warm, modern elegance, and he proudly admits that the immaculate décor and cleanliness are all thanks to his super-stylish mom, Anita Saraf, who manages the pristine look.

    Living room goals

    Untitled-design

    Step into the living area and prepare to be obsessed. The dark, polished wooden floors set a rich base, perfectly complemented by warm, cream-coloured walls. The star of the show is the deep brown, L-shaped leather sofa, the perfect spot for binging your favourite shows! But it's the details that count: The room glows with chic recessed lighting and the most eye-catching element is a huge, beautifully braided Money Tree that brings a fresh, earthy vibe indoors. With sleek wood accents and a view out to a leafy balcony, this is a space designed for comfort and class.

    The best accent wall ever

    Untitled-design-4

    Rohit’s bedroom proves that he loves a good style contrast. Forget simple paint; one wall features a dramatic exposed red brick texture that immediately grabs your attention. It’s a brilliant touch of rustic, urban cool. This bold feature is balanced by the soft, luxurious white bedding and the bright, backlit headboard. Every corner of the room, from the organised dark-wood wardrobe to the nightstands with fresh flowers, is neat, stylish, and exactly what you'd expect from a young star's sophisticated retreat.

    Dining with a dash of drama

    Untitled-design-2

    The dining space feels grand and totally unique. Centered around a classic dark wood dining set, the area is elevated by a massive, gold-framed mirror that expands the space and adds instant luxury. Reflecting in the mirror are the truly unforgettable pendant lights; two big, sculptural white forms that look exactly like elegant, floating clouds!

    Rohit Saraf's home is a beautiful blend of stylish design and cozy family charm, proving that our National Crush has impeccable taste in homes, too!

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
