Inside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's luxurious Delhi mansion that Farah Khan mistook for 7-star hotel; with separate lounge, barbecue area and...

Farah Khan’s latest YouTube episode gave fans a rare glimpse into Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s grand Delhi home. With its hotel-like opulence, family memorabilia, and artistic touches, the mansion left even Farah in awe.

Farah Khan’s popular YouTube series recently took viewers inside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s lavish Delhi home, and the filmmaker was left stunned by its grandeur. Joining her on the tour was her cook Dilip, who confessed that at first glance, he thought the sprawling mansion was actually a seven-star hotel.

Mansion that blends luxury with warmth

Riddhima, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, has designed her house to reflect both luxury and intimacy. The residence is spread across multiple levels and includes several living rooms, a stylish lounge she fondly calls her 'chill-out zone,' and a private family floor filled with cherished memories. Console tables stacked with photographs, intricate artwork, and carefully chosen décor pieces bring a personal touch to the otherwise majestic interiors.

Interiors straight out of a dream

The entrance hall is one of the highlights, decorated with vintage furniture, grand chandeliers, oversized mirrors, and striking paintings. Adding to its charm are lush green gardens along one side, a dedicated barbecue area, two dining rooms, a well-stocked bar, and lounges with floor-to-ceiling windows offering serene balcony views.

Farah, known for her wit, joked during the tour that the house is so vast, each family member could easily live on their own floor without ever bumping into one another.

On the work front, Riddhima Kapoor is all set for her acting debut alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma. She also appeared in the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Blending grandeur with homely warmth, Riddhima’s mansion is truly one-of-a-kind; so much so that even Farah Khan was left speechless.