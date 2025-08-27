Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's Chennai multi-crore mansion: Trophy corner, in-house gym, and...

Ravichandran Ashwin’s multi-crore Chennai mansion blends luxury and warmth with elegant space that combines modern interiors with personal touches.

Indian cricket star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has created a dream life for his family in Chennai. He owns a magnificent bungalow in West Mambalam, one of the city's most premium neighbourhoods. Ashwin, married to Prithi Narayanan, enjoys a lavish lifestyle with their two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya.

A lush green lawn

One of the most striking features of Ashwin’s Chennai bungalow is its spacious lawn. He often spends quality time here with his wife and daughters. The open space also serves as a refreshing corner for the family to relax and unwind amidst nature.

A classy living room

The living area of Ashwin’s house was designed with a mix of elegance and modern aesthetics. It features a white sofa set, elegant lamps, marble stairs, rustic kitchen windows, and a vintage Eiffel Tower showpiece on the centre table. A beautifully crafted carpet and large paintings enhance the aesthetic of the room.

A dedicated section in the living room that celebrates his achievements in cricket. This personal touch makes the home more meaningful and inspires everyone who steps in.

An office for Prithi Narayanan

Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Narayanan, is a successful entrepreneur and plays a crucial role in managing Ashwin’s cricket academy, Gen Next Cricket Institute, as well as her marketing firm, Carrom Ball Media. Ashwin designed a dedicated office space for her at home.

Her office, crafted by Bricks and Beams, has a soothing white theme with a pastel-yellow sofa for contrast. The wall-mounted shelves keep the space fuss-free, making it both stylish and practical.

In-house gym

Ashwin has ensured he doesn’t miss a workout by setting up a fully equipped home gym. This space features a wall frame and large white windows for natural light. He often shares glimpses of his workout sessions, proving his dedication to fitness even off the field.

A stylish bedroom

Ashwin’s bedroom highlight is a blue backdrop wall adorned with paintings of birds and flowers, giving the space a vibrant yet soothing appeal. A gold-edged mirror, chandelier, and curtains elevate the décor, while a standing mirror adds depth to the room.

A home that reflects lifestyle

Every corner of this mansion reveals Ashwin’s love for luxury, his wife’s entrepreneurial spirit, and their shared desire to create a warm, family-friendly environment. This Rs 9 crore mansion in Chennai is not just a house but a reflection of Ashwin’s journey.