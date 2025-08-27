Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's Chennai multi-crore mansion: Trophy corner, in-house gym, and...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSSSC PET exam city details 2025 released at uppsc.up.nic.in; get direct link HERE

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so strong?

Why astrology apps are becoming Gen Z's guide for love, career?

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?

Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'

Nikki Bhati's Dowry Murder Case: What are legal rights and remedies every woman should know?

Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case: How did concept of 'Stridhan' became a social evil?

Janhvi Kapoor breaks her silence on Param Sundari being compared to Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express: 'Not all...'

Ibrahim Ali Khan built six-pack abs without giving up biryani, shawarma; here's how

What Lord Ganesha’s four arms truly symbolise? Lesser-known spiritual meaning explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so strong?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: What makes their relationship so stro

Why astrology apps are becoming Gen Z's guide for love, career?

Why astrology apps are becoming Gen Z's guide for love, career?

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Which sectors may be most adversely impacted by 50% US tariffs? How many employees may lose jobs?

Which sectors may be hardest hit by US tariffs? How many people may lose jobs?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's Chennai multi-crore mansion: Trophy corner, in-house gym, and...

Ravichandran Ashwin’s multi-crore Chennai mansion blends luxury and warmth with elegant space that combines modern interiors with personal touches.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's Chennai multi-crore mansion: Trophy corner, in-house gym, and...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricket star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has created a dream life for his family in Chennai. He owns a magnificent bungalow in West Mambalam, one of the city's most premium neighbourhoods. Ashwin, married to Prithi Narayanan, enjoys a lavish lifestyle with their two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya. 

Untitled-design-1

A lush green lawn

One of the most striking features of Ashwin’s Chennai bungalow is its spacious lawn. He often spends quality time here with his wife and daughters. The open space also serves as a refreshing corner for the family to relax and unwind amidst nature.

Untitled-design-2

A classy living room

The living area of Ashwin’s house was designed with a mix of elegance and modern aesthetics. It features a white sofa set, elegant lamps, marble stairs, rustic kitchen windows, and a vintage Eiffel Tower showpiece on the centre table. A beautifully crafted carpet and large paintings enhance the aesthetic of the room. 

A dedicated section in the living room that celebrates his achievements in cricket. This personal touch makes the home more meaningful and inspires everyone who steps in.

READ MORE: Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'

Untitled-design-3

An office for Prithi Narayanan

Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Narayanan, is a successful entrepreneur and plays a crucial role in managing Ashwin’s cricket academy, Gen Next Cricket Institute, as well as her marketing firm, Carrom Ball Media. Ashwin designed a dedicated office space for her at home.

Her office, crafted by Bricks and Beams, has a soothing white theme with a pastel-yellow sofa for contrast. The wall-mounted shelves keep the space fuss-free, making it both stylish and practical.

Untitled-design-4

In-house gym

Ashwin has ensured he doesn’t miss a workout by setting up a fully equipped home gym. This space features a wall frame and large white windows for natural light. He often shares glimpses of his workout sessions, proving his dedication to fitness even off the field.

Untitled-design-5

A stylish bedroom

Ashwin’s bedroom highlight is a blue backdrop wall adorned with paintings of birds and flowers, giving the space a vibrant yet soothing appeal. A gold-edged mirror, chandelier, and curtains elevate the décor, while a standing mirror adds depth to the room. 

READ MORE: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Untitled-design-6

A home that reflects lifestyle

Every corner of this mansion reveals Ashwin’s love for luxury, his wife’s entrepreneurial spirit, and their shared desire to create a warm, family-friendly environment. This Rs 9 crore mansion in Chennai is not just a house but a reflection of Ashwin’s journey.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax demand of Rs...
Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax dem
Hyderabad Horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts into Musi river
Hyderabad horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, throws chopped body parts
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna vs Baseer Ali, Zeeshan Khan; they fight with Anupamaa actor for this reason, netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav vs Baseer, Zeeshan; they fight with Anupama for this reason
School holidays this week: Hariyali Teej to Ganesh Chaturthi, states declare holidays; check dates HERE
School holidays this week: Hariyali Teej to Ganesh Chaturthi, states declare hol
International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions
International Dog Day: Check celebs and their adorable dog companions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE