Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s Fitness Transformation: Trainer shares secrets of his disciplined workout routine

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more
What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?
CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges
Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...
Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect
LIFESTYLE
Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer Shivoham Bhatt reveals how discipline, steady workouts, and balanced nutrition shaped the actor’s stunning transformations for Animal and Ramayana, proving fitness is a lifelong journey.
Ranbir Kapoor, known for seamlessly transforming his physique from one film to another, owes much of his fitness evolution to his trainer Shivoham Bhatt.
In a recent conversation with nutritionist Ryan Fernando, Shivoham opened up about the process that shaped Ranbir’s varied looks across films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal, and the upcoming Ramayana. His insights reveal how consistent effort, proper nutrition, and patience brought lasting results for the actor.
According to Shivoham, Ranbir Kapoor’s secret weapon was his unshakable discipline and punctuality. 'Ranbir is born with willpower and discipline,' he said. 'Irrespective of his schedule, he knows something needs to be done, and he does it. Even when he doesn’t have time for an hour’s training, he would do it for 30 minutes. So, he has the will to turn up.'
When it came to shaping Ranbir’s look for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the goal was to achieve a lean, beach-ready body. Shivoham shared that the transformation was the result of an entire year’s work. 'He went through one year of work to get that beach body for his film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar… When there is desperation and absolutely no choice, it can be achieved in a short period of time, but it is not the healthiest way to do it. We did the training from the basics. We did the training properly with proper nutrition. Initially, it was just about building the muscle and foundation,' he explained.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s fitness coach shares guilt-free chocolate ice cream recipe for weight control
After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir required a bulkier, more rugged physique for Animal. Shivoham described the transformation as a continuation rather than a restart. 'From there, we started to work on Animal and the body that you see in the fight sequence of Animal was a year later. It took time. It was easy to work behind the scenes because, in most scenes, he is wearing shirts and suits. It gave us enough time. The body shots were taken towards the end,' he shared.
Ranbir was now ready to prepare for his much-anticipated role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. 'This body is now helping him with his current project, Ramayana,' Shivoham revealed.
ALSO READ: Morning vs Evening Workouts: Deepika Padukone’s trainer reveals ideal time to exercise for better results