Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s Fitness Transformation: Trainer shares secrets of his disciplined workout routine

Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer Shivoham Bhatt reveals how discipline, steady workouts, and balanced nutrition shaped the actor’s stunning transformations for Animal and Ramayana, proving fitness is a lifelong journey.

Ranbir Kapoor, known for seamlessly transforming his physique from one film to another, owes much of his fitness evolution to his trainer Shivoham Bhatt.

In a recent conversation with nutritionist Ryan Fernando, Shivoham opened up about the process that shaped Ranbir’s varied looks across films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal, and the upcoming Ramayana. His insights reveal how consistent effort, proper nutrition, and patience brought lasting results for the actor.

Discipline above all

According to Shivoham, Ranbir Kapoor’s secret weapon was his unshakable discipline and punctuality. 'Ranbir is born with willpower and discipline,' he said. 'Irrespective of his schedule, he knows something needs to be done, and he does it. Even when he doesn’t have time for an hour’s training, he would do it for 30 minutes. So, he has the will to turn up.'

Building the foundation

When it came to shaping Ranbir’s look for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the goal was to achieve a lean, beach-ready body. Shivoham shared that the transformation was the result of an entire year’s work. 'He went through one year of work to get that beach body for his film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar… When there is desperation and absolutely no choice, it can be achieved in a short period of time, but it is not the healthiest way to do it. We did the training from the basics. We did the training properly with proper nutrition. Initially, it was just about building the muscle and foundation,' he explained.

Evolving for every role

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir required a bulkier, more rugged physique for Animal. Shivoham described the transformation as a continuation rather than a restart. 'From there, we started to work on Animal and the body that you see in the fight sequence of Animal was a year later. It took time. It was easy to work behind the scenes because, in most scenes, he is wearing shirts and suits. It gave us enough time. The body shots were taken towards the end,' he shared.

Carrying the discipline forward

Ranbir was now ready to prepare for his much-anticipated role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. 'This body is now helping him with his current project, Ramayana,' Shivoham revealed.

