Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM
'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi
Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state
Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England pink-ball Test live on TV, online?
Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more
Miley Cyrus is engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando, flaunts unique bombé-style diamond ring worth Rs...
Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's BIG statement on Asim Munir, says Army Chief deliberately 'ignite tensions' with Afganistan for...
Astuti Anand ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Mayank Mishra: 'We had promised each other...'
LIFESTYLE
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani enjoy a luxury Maldives holiday at JOALI, a resort with villas, cuisine, water sports, and spa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are spending their days in tropical bliss, enjoying a holiday that looks straight out of a dream. The couple is currently vacationing at a luxury resort in the Maldives, sharing glimpses of their peaceful escape on Instagram.
The Maldives is known for celebrity vacations, but their stay stands out for its sheer indulgence. The resort, JOALI Maldives, offers high-end villas, exotic cuisine, and wellness experiences that combine privacy with world-class hospitality.
Rakul shared a set of photos on Instagram with the caption, 'In the middle of pure joy,' perfectly capturing the mood of the trip. The couple can be seen enjoying local dishes, sushi platters, aqua-blue waters, and breathtaking views from their private villa.
The couple is staying at JOALI Maldives, one of the most sought-after luxury resorts in the Indian Ocean. A stay at this property doesn’t come cheap.
Each villa promises exclusivity, private pools, beach or lagoon views, and personalised services.
Guests at JOALI can enjoy a range of water activities, making it ideal for couples who love the outdoors. Options include: Snorkelling with reef fish and turtles, Coral adoption programs, Dolphin-watching cruises, and more.
The property makes sure guests stay close to nature while having access to high-adrenaline experiences.
From aerial shots to underwater scenes, the environment around the resort looks pristine, calm, and inviting.
The resort offers curated menus across its restaurants, including:
The meals are plated beautifully, combining fine-dining presentation with local freshness.
The resort also features JOALI Being, where guests can unwind through wellness programs. Activities include:
For fitness-focused travellers like Rakul and Jackky, these wellness offerings are a major attraction. They promote rest, recovery, and a deeper connection with nature.