Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani enjoy a luxury Maldives holiday at JOALI, a resort with villas, cuisine, water sports, and spa.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 09:17 PM IST

Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are spending their days in tropical bliss, enjoying a holiday that looks straight out of a dream. The couple is currently vacationing at a luxury resort in the Maldives, sharing glimpses of their peaceful escape on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Maldives is known for celebrity vacations, but their stay stands out for its sheer indulgence. The resort, JOALI Maldives, offers high-end villas, exotic cuisine, and wellness experiences that combine privacy with world-class hospitality.

Celebrity holiday goals in the Maldives

Rakul shared a set of photos on Instagram with the caption, 'In the middle of pure joy,' perfectly capturing the mood of the trip. The couple can be seen enjoying local dishes, sushi platters, aqua-blue waters, and breathtaking views from their private villa.

Inside Joali Maldives

The couple is staying at JOALI Maldives, one of the most sought-after luxury resorts in the Indian Ocean. A stay at this property doesn’t come cheap.

  • Entry-level villa: USD 2,590 per night (approx. Rs 2.3 lakh)
  • Four-bedroom beach residence with pool: Can go up to USD 23,442 per night (around Rs 21 lakh)

Each villa promises exclusivity, private pools, beach or lagoon views, and personalised services.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Water sports, adventure and beach experience

Guests at JOALI can enjoy a range of water activities, making it ideal for couples who love the outdoors. Options include: Snorkelling with reef fish and turtles, Coral adoption programs, Dolphin-watching cruises, and more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The property makes sure guests stay close to nature while having access to high-adrenaline experiences.

From aerial shots to underwater scenes, the environment around the resort looks pristine, calm, and inviting.

Dining with global flavours

The resort offers curated menus across its restaurants, including:

  • Saoke: Japanese-Nikkei cuisine
  • TUH’U: Middle Eastern and Levantine dishes
  • During their stay, the couple savoured:
  • Sushi
  • Chocolate torte
  • Chicken breast dishes
  • Mango pomelo sago dessert

The meals are plated beautifully, combining fine-dining presentation with local freshness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wellness experience and relaxation

The resort also features JOALI Being, where guests can unwind through wellness programs. Activities include:

  • Spa therapies
  • Vitality pool dips
  • Detox and relaxation sessions

For fitness-focused travellers like Rakul and Jackky, these wellness offerings are a major attraction. They promote rest, recovery, and a deeper connection with nature.

