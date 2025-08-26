Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...

A resort-like hillhouse framed by wide glass, sprawling lawns and dramatic views, Rakesh Roshan’s Khandala mansion blends large-scale luxury with personalised family warmth.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 12:15 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...
Hilltop marvel

Untitled-design-1Rakesh Roshan’s mansion is perched atop the scenic Rajmachi hills of Khandala, offering breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. Spread across nearly five acres, the estate is designed as a peaceful retreat away from Mumbai’s chaos, yet radiates grandeur with its modern white structure and vast 22,000+ sq ft scale.

Resort-style poolside

Untitled-design-2One of the most striking features of the house is its Olympic-sized swimming pool that looks straight out of a luxury resort. Surrounded by lush lawns and cabanas, the pool area is perfect for family gatherings and parties, making it the centerpiece of the outdoor living experience.

Light-filled interiors

Untitled-design-3Inside, the mansion is all about space and light. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls bring in abundant natural light while framing the valley views. The open-plan living and dining areas, paired with modern décor and neutral tones, create a seamless blend of comfort and elegance.

Entertainment and wellness hub

Untitled-design-4The home is equipped with a private theatre, a spa, and a gym that make it feel more like a luxury resort than a private residence. These sections of the house are tailored for both leisure and wellness, allowing the family to enjoy entertainment and health-focused routines without stepping outside.

Personal touches and grandeur

Untitled-design-5Beyond luxury, the mansion reflects the Roshan family’s personality. From bespoke bedrooms to a massive Shiva statue that dominates the outdoor space, every corner feels customised. Valued at around Rs 120 crore, the property balances opulence with warmth, making it one of Bollywood’s most enviable celebrity homes.

