Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...

A resort-like hillhouse framed by wide glass, sprawling lawns and dramatic views, Rakesh Roshan’s Khandala mansion blends large-scale luxury with personalised family warmth.

Hilltop marvel

Rakesh Roshan’s mansion is perched atop the scenic Rajmachi hills of Khandala, offering breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. Spread across nearly five acres, the estate is designed as a peaceful retreat away from Mumbai’s chaos, yet radiates grandeur with its modern white structure and vast 22,000+ sq ft scale.

Resort- s tyle p oolside

One of the most striking features of the house is its Olympic-sized swimming pool that looks straight out of a luxury resort. Surrounded by lush lawns and cabanas, the pool area is perfect for family gatherings and parties, making it the centerpiece of the outdoor living experience.

Light- f illed i nteriors

Inside, the mansion is all about space and light. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls bring in abundant natural light while framing the valley views. The open-plan living and dining areas, paired with modern décor and neutral tones, create a seamless blend of comfort and elegance.

Entertainment and w ellness h ub

The home is equipped with a private theatre, a spa, and a gym that make it feel more like a luxury resort than a private residence. These sections of the house are tailored for both leisure and wellness, allowing the family to enjoy entertainment and health-focused routines without stepping outside.

Personal to uches and g randeur

Beyond luxury, the mansion reflects the Roshan family’s personality. From bespoke bedrooms to a massive Shiva statue that dominates the outdoor space, every corner feels customised. Valued at around Rs 120 crore, the property balances opulence with warmth, making it one of Bollywood’s most enviable celebrity homes.