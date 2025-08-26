Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...

From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé
Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan's house, gets brutally trolled
Another cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Doda, over 10 houses affected
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'
International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom
Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight
International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions
Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax demand of Rs...
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple timings: Live aarti, darshan, online prasad booking
LIFESTYLE
A resort-like hillhouse framed by wide glass, sprawling lawns and dramatic views, Rakesh Roshan’s Khandala mansion blends large-scale luxury with personalised family warmth.
Rakesh Roshan’s mansion is perched atop the scenic Rajmachi hills of Khandala, offering breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. Spread across nearly five acres, the estate is designed as a peaceful retreat away from Mumbai’s chaos, yet radiates grandeur with its modern white structure and vast 22,000+ sq ft scale.
One of the most striking features of the house is its Olympic-sized swimming pool that looks straight out of a luxury resort. Surrounded by lush lawns and cabanas, the pool area is perfect for family gatherings and parties, making it the centerpiece of the outdoor living experience.
Inside, the mansion is all about space and light. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls bring in abundant natural light while framing the valley views. The open-plan living and dining areas, paired with modern décor and neutral tones, create a seamless blend of comfort and elegance.
The home is equipped with a private theatre, a spa, and a gym that make it feel more like a luxury resort than a private residence. These sections of the house are tailored for both leisure and wellness, allowing the family to enjoy entertainment and health-focused routines without stepping outside.
Beyond luxury, the mansion reflects the Roshan family’s personality. From bespoke bedrooms to a massive Shiva statue that dominates the outdoor space, every corner feels customised. Valued at around Rs 120 crore, the property balances opulence with warmth, making it one of Bollywood’s most enviable celebrity homes.