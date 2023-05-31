Inside pics of Sonakshi Sinha's breathtaking sea-facing apartment, price revealed

'Adulting is hard' Sonakshi Sinha shares breathtaking glimpse of her sea-facing apartment, see pics

The success of Sonakshi Sinha's freshly released murder thriller series Dahaad, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah, has the Bollywood actress currently revelling in the limelight. Sonakshi has also influenced millions of her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

The actor, recently shared some glimpse of redecorating her apartment on her Instagram account. The beautiful sea view from the Mumbai apartment in the photographs is unmissable.

On May 30, 2023, Sonakshi Sinha posted a couple breathtaking images from her home to her Instagram account. The actress was surrounded by a tonne of furniture and upholstery for her apartment when she was spotted wearing an all-black athleisure ensemble with a white cap. Our attention was drawn to her balcony's expansive, breathtaking view of the Mumbai skyline and the recognisable Bandra-Worli sea link, though. The actress appeared to be remodelling her room, as suggested by the photos, and Sonakshi confirmed this in her caption.

“Adulting- HARD!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…..AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

Sonakshi previously lived in a ten-story building called Ramayan in Juhu, Mumbai, with her parents, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. In 2021, she used her own funds to purchase a 4BHK residence in Bandra.

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the horror-comedy movie Kakuda in the meantime. She will also appear in the films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.