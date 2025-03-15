Located in Venus Colony, the studio has been refurbished by designer Nikhita Reddy of The Storey Collective

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have transformed a 7,000-square-foot colonial-style bungalow into a stunning home studio in Chennai. The couple opened the doors to their renovated space, which blends old-world charm with modern design.

Located in Venus Colony, the studio has been refurbished by designer Nikhita Reddy of The Storey Collective. The high ceilings, large glass windows, and earthy interiors create a warm and inviting atmosphere. The space features wooden sculptures, rattan and teak wood furniture, and traditional artefacts, adding to its elegant appeal.

The home studio has been designed to be both stylish and functional. It includes a conference room for meetings, a lounge area for guests, an outdoor dining space, a living room for visitors, bedrooms for their team, and separate workspaces for Nayanthara and Vignesh. Every corner of the bungalow reflects their creative vision while offering a comfortable and sophisticated environment.

On work front

Nayanthara is currently working on several films, including S Sashikanth’s Test, Mookuthi Amman 2, and Mahesh Narayanan’s project with Mohanlal and Mammootty. She will also star in the period-action drama Rakkayie. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has created a home studio that serves as both a professional workspace and a personal retreat.

About Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got married on June 9, 2022, and are parents to twin boys Uyir and Ulag, have built a space that reflects their style and creativity. Their Chennai home studio is a perfect blend of heritage and modernity, offering a glimpse into their artistic world.

Also read: What is floodlighting, Gen Z’s latest dating trend turning first dates into therapy sessions?