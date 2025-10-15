Inside Kapil Sharma’s Rs 15 crore Mumbai home 'Shantivan' that prioritises family comfort with luxury

Kapil Sharma’s ₹15 crore Mumbai home, “Shantivan,” blends luxury with warmth. With elegant interiors, a peaceful balcony, and family-friendly touches, it reflects his simple, grounded lifestyle.

Kapil Sharma, the laughter king, is the man who has made the nation laugh with his quick wit, relatable humour, and his down-to-earth personality that audience can relate to. He is one of India’s most successful comedians and television hosts. Kapil's journey is nothing short of inspiration and hard work. But beyond the laughter, lights, and television sets lies a quieter side to his life, one built around family, comfort, and mindful luxury.

According to reports, he has bought a Rs 15 crore luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West. Apart from being just another celebrity home, his residence, named 'Shantivan', effortlessly blends elegant design, thoughtful architecture, and emotional warmth that looks like a celebration of togetherness.

The house's interior doesn’t sacrifice on luxury and livability. The moment you step inside the home, you get the feel of elegance. Nothing is overly flashy or extravagant, yet everything exudes a sense of thoughtful creation. They made a space that was designed not just to impress, but to live, laugh, and grow together. The living room sets the tone with the soft neutrals, whites, greys, and subtle metallic accents that give the space a clean, contemporary look to the house. The shades of grey and cream invite comfort, making it a place where guests can relax and family can spend quality time, and the flooring, made of rich wooden panels, brings in an organic warmth to the room.

One corner of the living room features children’s toys and books, adding a touch of whimsy and real-life warmth, and they have done the decor in accents like antique-style candle stands, sleek modern art, and indoor plants that give a full, homely vibe. Kapil Sharma’s interior design is just aesthetics, and they keep things real.

Balcony goals: A serene urban retreat

Kapil’s balcony is thoughtfully designed to be both functional and inviting for people to get together. Comfortable seating arrangements make it the perfect spot to unwind after a busy day, whether it’s sipping morning tea, reading a book, or enjoying quiet conversations with family. The presence of lush plants adds a refreshing touch of nature, creating a small garden that also creates a connection with nature and greenery.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir birthday: Step inside team India coach’s Rs 20 crore Delhi mansion with private gym, spa, memorabilia wall and...

Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai home is not just a symbol of luxury, but also a place filled with love, warmth, happiness and family. The way the house is designed shows that it is meant to be lived in by family and friends. Every corner of the home, from the elegant furniture to the children’s toys, tells a story of comfort and togetherness.