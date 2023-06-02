Inside Isha Ambani's luxurious life; Rs 452-crore mansion, expensive car collection, diamond jewellery and more

Isha Ambani, a billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, lives an opulent lifestyle and is the owner of several expensive possessions. Isha Ambani oversees the operations of Reliance Retail. Isha Ambani continues to make headlines for both her business and fashion decisions.

Isha Ambani was recently spotted at the Met Gala wearing a gorgeous black silk dress with a floor-length train and hundreds of hand-applied jewels and pearls covered over one shoulder. Then, she made news for her business choice to reintroduce the iconic Chinese fashion brand Shein to India after a three-year absence. According to a PTI report, the company has teamed up with Reliance Retail to make a comeback in India.

One of the well-known online shopping destinations for ladies seeking for fashionable, inexpensive apparel is Shein. Here is a glimpse at Isha Ambani, the daughter of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, and her lavish lifestyle.

Rs 452 crore luxurious mansion

South Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood is home to the multi-million dollar, 50,000-square-foot mansion owned by Isha Ambani. Anand's parents, Ajay and Swati, gave the house, Gulita, as a present. The cost of Isha and Anand Piramal's home, according to a report in the "Economic Times," is Rs. 452 crore.

India's most expensive wedding

Isha Ambani weds Anand Piramal in the one of most extravagant weddings to take place in India. In the year 2018, both couples were wed in a lavish ceremony. She reportedly donned a lehenga worth over Rs 90 crore to her wedding. which Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani made.

High-priced cars

Isha Ambani enjoys driving expensive cars while having a very simple life. This explains why her automotive collection includes so many pricey cars. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard is one among them. Isha's automobile is said to have cost 10 crores. In Isha's garage, there is also a "Bentley" automobile that cost about 4 crores. Isha Ambani has all of these expensive vehicles as part of her collection.

Necklace worth Rs 165 crore

Isha Ambani's outfit also includes extremely costly diamond and emerald jewellery. Ambani women are frequently spotted flaunting their love of diamonds and pricey jewels. Isha Ambani donned a custom diamond necklace for the official launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Isha Ambani's custom diamond necklace is thought to be valued over USD 20 million, which equates to more than Rs 165 crore, although, the precise cost of the necklace is unknown. She wore it for the first time during her own mehendi ceremony.