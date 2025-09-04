Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s lavish Rs 15 crore Mumbai home is a blend of elegance and comfort, perfectly reflecting the couple’s refined taste.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently announced the birth of their second son, born on September 1, 2025. Fans got a closer look at the couple's magnificent Mumbai home, valued at around 15 crore rupees, when filmmaker Farah Khan shared a video tour of the residence in May of this year.

The entrance

A green gate with 'KHAN' welcomes guests into a large, open hall, providing a glimpse of the home's grandeur.

Elegant living room

The living room is a chic and comfortable space featuring a vibrant yellow sofa, awards on display, and a large window with city views.

The dining area

The dining area is adorned with a detailed white console table, patterned wallpaper, and a striking chandelier.

Spacious kitchen

The kitchen is a sleek, modern space with a white marble-like countertop, matte and gold cabinetry, and a large window for natural light.

Luxurious lifestyle and net worth

Beyond their beautifully designed home, the couple’s way of living mirrors their achievements. As per reports, Gauahar Khan’s net worth is valued at around Rs 49 crore. Her earnings come from diverse avenues, ranging from reality television appearances to brand endorsements and stage shows. Their taste for luxury also extends to their car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz A Limousine, an Audi Q7 limited edition, and a Ford.