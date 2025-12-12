Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Fitness Routine: From 4 am workouts to protein-packed meals, his green juice recipe REVEALED

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...
LIFESTYLE
Step inside Diljit Dosanjh’s daily routine, from 4 AM fitness sessions to his protein-packed meals, green juice ritual, workday with Imtiaz Ali, and heartfelt fan interactions.
Diljit Dosanjh is admired for his humour and his effortless charm. But behind all the stardom lies a routine built on discipline, consistency, and simplicity. His latest mini vlog gives fans a closer look at his life, from 4 am to 9 pm.
In the vlog, Diljit begins his morning at 4 am. Dressed in his workout gear, steps outside for his warm-up, visits his chicken coop.
Once he’s done greeting his feathered friends, Diljit starts his warm-up by climbing up and down a staircase. His fitness routine includes a blend of strength and mobility workouts. He performs push-ups, jumping jacks, chest presses, and cobra stretches.
After finishing his exercises, Diljit fuels himself with a tall glass of green juice. This usually includes leafy vegetables, herbs, and fruits for a refreshing morning boost.
For breakfast, he enjoys a fresh fruit bowl topped with protein powder. It’s simple, nutritious, and perfect for keeping energy levels steady through a long workday.
The vlog then shifts from fitness to filming. Diljit travels to his shoot location, where he meets director Imtiaz Ali. This is their second collaboration after the much-loved film Amar Singh Chamkila.
As his day winds down, Diljit is greeted by a huge crowd of young fans. He interacts with each one warmly before finally heading home after a long, fulfilling day.