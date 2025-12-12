Inside Diljit Dosanjh’s Fitness Routine: From 4 am workouts to protein-packed meals, his green juice recipe REVEALED

Step inside Diljit Dosanjh’s daily routine, from 4 AM fitness sessions to his protein-packed meals, green juice ritual, workday with Imtiaz Ali, and heartfelt fan interactions.

Diljit Dosanjh is admired for his humour and his effortless charm. But behind all the stardom lies a routine built on discipline, consistency, and simplicity. His latest mini vlog gives fans a closer look at his life, from 4 am to 9 pm.

A day that starts at 4:30 am

In the vlog, Diljit begins his morning at 4 am. Dressed in his workout gear, steps outside for his warm-up, visits his chicken coop.

Warm-up and workout essentials

Once he’s done greeting his feathered friends, Diljit starts his warm-up by climbing up and down a staircase. His fitness routine includes a blend of strength and mobility workouts. He performs push-ups, jumping jacks, chest presses, and cobra stretches.

A clean, energising breakfast

After finishing his exercises, Diljit fuels himself with a tall glass of green juice. This usually includes leafy vegetables, herbs, and fruits for a refreshing morning boost.

For breakfast, he enjoys a fresh fruit bowl topped with protein powder. It’s simple, nutritious, and perfect for keeping energy levels steady through a long workday.

A busy workday with Imtiaz Ali

The vlog then shifts from fitness to filming. Diljit travels to his shoot location, where he meets director Imtiaz Ali. This is their second collaboration after the much-loved film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Ending the day with love from fans

As his day winds down, Diljit is greeted by a huge crowd of young fans. He interacts with each one warmly before finally heading home after a long, fulfilling day.