Inside details of billionaire Niraj Bajaj's sea-facing luxurious Mumbai house worth Rs 252 crore

Niraj Bajaj's penthouse is spread across a luxurious 18,008 sq ft (carpet area is 12624 sq ft). The sea-facing penthouse is part of a luxurious residential tower that has 8 slots for car parking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Inside details of billionaire Niraj Bajaj's sea-facing luxurious Mumbai house worth Rs 252 crore
Representative Image

Bajaj Group's Chairman Niraj Bajaj sealed a huge deal in Mumbai and bought India's costliest sea-facing penthouse from Macrotech Developers in the Malabar Hill Area of Mumbai. The cost of the sea-facing penthouse is a whopping Rs 252.5 crore, as per documents shared by IndexTap.com. Bajaj is serving as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto since 2021. The deal of the sea-facing penthouse was finalised on March 13 with a stamp duty of Rs 15.15 crore.

Inside details of Bajaj Group's Chairman Niraj Bajaj's sea-facing penthouse 

India's costliest penthouse bought by Niraj Bajaj comes with 8 parking slots 

Niraj Bajaj's penthouse is spread across a luxurious 18,008 sq ft (carpet area is 12624 sq ft). The sea-facing penthouse is part of a luxurious residential tower that has 8 slots for car parking. It is located on Walkeshwar Road, opposite the governor’s estate, bordering both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens.

Niraj Bajaj is the owner of India's costliest penthouse

As per a report in Money Control, it is a redevelopment luxury project launched by Lodha. The minimum size of the unit here is close to 9,000 sq ft. All the apartments are priced at more than Rs 100 crore and the project is all set to be completed by June 2026. 

Niraj Bajaj purchased a sea-view luxury triplex penthouse for a whopping Rs 252.50 crore.

All you need to know about Niraj Bajaj 

As for Niraj Bajaj, he is one of the richest men in Asia. After Rahul Bajaj's death, he is leading the Bajaj Group. Niraj is also a board member of Bajaj Auto which makes many popular two-wheelers, including Bajaj Pulsar. 

Niraj Bajaj is around 69 years of age. He has a corporate experience of 35 years. Born in 1954, Niraj Bajaj completed his schooling in the Cathedral and John Connon School. He did his graduation in commerce and economics from Mumbai's Sydenham College. He did his MBA from Harvard Business School. The market cap of the group he leads is Rs 4,50,000 crore. 

Niraj Bajaj is married to Minal. He has two children -- Kriti (M.Sc. from Stanford University, California, USA) and Nirav Bajaj (MBA from the Harvard Business School). 

Niraj Bajaj is now the owner of India's costliest penthouse. Interestingly, Reliance's Mukesh Ambani also lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai, Antilia, which is the second most expensive house in the world after Buckingham Palace.

