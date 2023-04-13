Search icon
Inside details of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Dubai party, these top singers performed

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Anant Ambani's Dubai party: Orhan Awatranmani, a famous socialite, was also present at the venue. (File)

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrated his birthday on April 10. He turned 28. The birthday, months after he got engaged with Radhika Merchant, was a lavish affair. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's friends from Bollywood attended the event. Here's what happened inside Ambani's party.

According to reports, the party lasted the entire day in Dubai. A battery of singers and rappers performed for the guests. In the background, AMA 28 was written in honour of Anant Ambani.

It was reported Atif Aslam sang at the party. However, singers like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, B Praak, and rapper King also performed in the bash.

Khan sang his famous song Teri Meri from the movie Bodyguard.

The party was hosted at Terra Solis, a luxury camping spot in Dubai.

A giant AMA 28 logo was erected.

Orhan Awatranmani, a famous socialite, was also present at the venue. He shared glimpses of the party.

Radhika Merchant can be seen having a gala time at the function. She wore an elegant dress.

The family last made headlines when they hosted international stars at the launch of NMACC.

Radhika Merchant also did sky diving in Dubai. 

She was seen with Orhan Awatramani. 

