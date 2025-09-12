Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ashneer Grover’s Delhi home blends comfort, luxury and smart design; from a playful kids’ room to a marble dining table that has become the talk of the town.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:48 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...
The famous Rs 10 crore dining table

Untitled-design-1A striking, large white marble dining table anchors the home’s formal dining zone, roomy enough for eight to ten and surrounded by quilted, comfortable chairs. The table’s brass/metal detailing and elegant candle centrepiece make it a showstopper.

The drawing room

Untitled-design-2This is the formal entertaining zone, elegant and polished. A long sofa with colourful cushions, a bold marble centre table, and statement art pieces on the wall give it a luxurious yet inviting vibe, perfect for hosting guests.

Exquisite living room

Untitled-design-3The living area is airy and welcoming, with big glass windows opening to greenery outside. Plush leather seating, soft cushions, and a low coffee table make it a cosy space for the family to relax or catch up together.

Modern kitchen

Untitled-design-4At the heart of the home is a sleek island kitchen. With glossy cabinets, warm wooden finishes, and plenty of sunlight streaming in, it’s both practical and stylish. The island doubles up as a prep station and casual dining spot, making cooking time family time.

Kids' room

Untitled-design-5Bright, cosy and cheerful; the kids’ room is designed for both fun and focus. With a soft padded bed, a neat study desk, shelves for books and toys, and playful little details, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and creativity.

