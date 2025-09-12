Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash
Ashneer Grover’s Delhi home blends comfort, luxury and smart design; from a playful kids’ room to a marble dining table that has become the talk of the town.
A striking, large white marble dining table anchors the home’s formal dining zone, roomy enough for eight to ten and surrounded by quilted, comfortable chairs. The table’s brass/metal detailing and elegant candle centrepiece make it a showstopper.
This is the formal entertaining zone, elegant and polished. A long sofa with colourful cushions, a bold marble centre table, and statement art pieces on the wall give it a luxurious yet inviting vibe, perfect for hosting guests.
The living area is airy and welcoming, with big glass windows opening to greenery outside. Plush leather seating, soft cushions, and a low coffee table make it a cosy space for the family to relax or catch up together.
At the heart of the home is a sleek island kitchen. With glossy cabinets, warm wooden finishes, and plenty of sunlight streaming in, it’s both practical and stylish. The island doubles up as a prep station and casual dining spot, making cooking time family time.
Bright, cosy and cheerful; the kids’ room is designed for both fun and focus. With a soft padded bed, a neat study desk, shelves for books and toys, and playful little details, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and creativity.