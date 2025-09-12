Inside Ashneer Grover's luxurious Rs 30 crore South Delhi mansion with beautiful Rs 10 crore dining table, in-house gym, modern kitchen and...

Ashneer Grover’s Delhi home blends comfort, luxury and smart design; from a playful kids’ room to a marble dining table that has become the talk of the town.

The famous Rs 10 crore dining table

A striking, large white marble dining table anchors the home’s formal dining zone, roomy enough for eight to ten and surrounded by quilted, comfortable chairs. The table’s brass/metal detailing and elegant candle centrepiece make it a showstopper.

The drawing room

This is the formal entertaining zone, elegant and polished. A long sofa with colourful cushions, a bold marble centre table, and statement art pieces on the wall give it a luxurious yet inviting vibe, perfect for hosting guests.

Exquisite living room

The living area is airy and welcoming, with big glass windows opening to greenery outside. Plush leather seating, soft cushions, and a low coffee table make it a cosy space for the family to relax or catch up together.

Modern kitchen

At the heart of the home is a sleek island kitchen. With glossy cabinets, warm wooden finishes, and plenty of sunlight streaming in, it’s both practical and stylish. The island doubles up as a prep station and casual dining spot, making cooking time family time.

Kids' room

Bright, cosy and cheerful; the kids’ room is designed for both fun and focus. With a soft padded bed, a neat study desk, shelves for books and toys, and playful little details, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and creativity.