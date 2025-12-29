Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'

Tight Spaces and Big Hearts: President Murmu Experiences Life Under the Sea.
LIFESTYLE
Inside Adah Sharma’s sea-facing Mumbai home, as Farah Khan reacts to her no-furniture living room. A minimalist space designed for freedom, dance, and creativity.
The Kerala Story star, Adah Sharma, currently lives in a sea-facing duplex apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, formerly owned by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan visited Adah’s home and shared a house tour on her YouTube channel.
Farah Khan entered the apartment, and she was visibly shocked. Instead of plush sofas, coffee tables, or décor-heavy interiors, the living room featured white floors, tall ivory pillars, and long blue curtains framing large glass windows. The emptiness of the space prompted Farah to jokingly ask, 'Chori toh nahi ho gayi? ', a reaction that quickly went viral.
But Adah explained that her no-furniture setup gives her complete freedom to move, dance, rehearse, and even play sports indoors.
Adah revealed that she prefers sitting on the floor rather than on sofas or chairs. When guests visit, she offers mats for comfort, staying true to her grounded lifestyle. For Farah Khan, however, Adah made an exception by bringing out a bean bag.
Despite its minimal furniture, the house is full of character. One corner features a small yet serene temple space, highlighting Adah’s spiritual side. Another section displays her awards and achievements, serving as a quiet reminder of her professional journey.
The house tour concludes in the kitchen, which mirrors the rest of the home’s understated aesthetic. It features basic counters, old-style drawers, and stone cookware sourced from Kerala.