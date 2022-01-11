Influencer Thomson Sequeira explores the unexplored South Goa

It was great to find some serene gems as we explored the Agonda Beach, Cola Beach, Kakolem Beach, Palolem Beach, Padi waterfalls, Menezes Braganza Pereira house, Cabo De rama Fort.

The first property we stayed at was located right at the beach 'Agonda Cottages'. We had a hostess to receive us at the airport and a cab ride to the property. The Agonda Beach is a perfect place if you want some peaceful vibes and private beach feels. What's amazing is that the water is crystal clear and blue. It was amazing to shoot some drone content covering the property. The food here is absolutely mind-blowing. One should not miss on the lip smacking promfret tandoori fry and tigers prawns.

The Staff here polite and very welcoming. We explored the Cola Beach which is 11kms close and the view is absolutely stunning. The cliff view is incredible and gives a very serene vibe. We were very excited to explore the Kakolem Beach. It is the hidden gem in South Goa, far away from all hustle.

It is one of the raw beaches of South Goa. Practically unheard of amongst the popular ones, this is not be missed if a little adventure, a little hike, and a little dip in the sea is your definition of relaxation. A vehicle, preferably a 2-wheeler and Google maps is mandatory to reach the spot. A dirt road takes you off the main road. All you have to do is park your bike and walk down a few hundred steps to a picturesque beach. A small waterfall flows into a stream and into the sea!

We moved on to explore the Cabo de Rama fort. This place is a great high for

top view and history lovers.

This decrypted structure with towers and rustic cannons was claimed by the Portuguese monarchs. It was a well-equipped fort with 21 guns and several military barracks and a chapel but, when the Portuguese left India, the place was abandoned and, later used as the government prison. Now, the fort is housed only by the ruins, but is a popular tourist place in South Goa.

From there we left for the Menezes Braganza Pereira house.

It is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind in Goa. It’s well maintained and more like a museum than a home, filled with Italian marble floors and antique treasures from Britain, Macau, Portugal, China and Europe. Also here is the extensive library of Dr Luís de Menezes Bragança, a noted journalist and leading light in the Goan Independence movement.

Built in the 17th century and located in Chandor Village, it is a true treasure. It was great to meet Ashley, the 15th generation Braganca who lives in this 450-year-old house. It had seven bedrooms, a small chapel with a relic of St. Francis Xavier and the big ballroom which was my favourite. The artefacts collected by the family over years brings about the old charm. The charges are a bare minimum of Rs.150 per person which they use to maintain this historical place.

The next day we left for a different property - Akasa Goa!

It's a beautiful place with a gorgeous pool area. The vegan food is mind-blowing and yummy. We took some rest after the running around we did for the magical places we explored and it felt refreshing.

The next day, we went to Palolem beach which gives international vibes with Seychelles rock formation designs.

This beach is more commercial yet beautiful. It is a must go for boat rides to explore the unexplored.

Kayaking should be on the list when you make it to Palolem!

The last day was light and we went to a nearby hidden waterfall called the Padi Waterfall. That place is so beautiful! It's just 10kms from the Palolem Beach, and if you enter the water you get a free pedicure. What more does one need, when they are exploring new places for the soul?

This trip was a beautiful reminder that there is so much more to Goa! We are thrilled to have amazing content and beautiful memories for a lifetime, and still believe there's more for the adventurous spirit here!

(Brand Desk Content)