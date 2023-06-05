Influencer recreates Urvashi Rautela's Rs 276 crore crocodile necklace, check out here

At the most recent 76th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela garnered attention for her eye-catching attire. Nothing compares to the reptilian necklace the actress wore on the first day of the festival, even though many fashionistas have praised her off-duty outfits and extravagant accessories. The Rs 276 crore rupee crocodile necklace, which was purportedly made by Cartier, quickly gained notoriety. According to reports, the necklace is made of gold and is encrusted with diamonds and cabochon emeralds.

Aditi Agrawal, an Instagram influencer known for re-creating celebrities' statement ensembles and accessories, has now developed a do-it-yourself technique to make the item. Are you curious about the cost of this homemade reptile necklace? Just 276 rupees. Aditi shared how to build the necklace in a video that she put online. She starts by spray painting two rubber crocodiles with a copper colour. She embellished the crocodile's scales with golden and silver rhinestones for extra glitz.

Aditi then poked a hole in the bottom of each rubber toy and inserted a thick yellow wire to connect them. She secured the wire across the tails with stapler pins. Aditi added magnets to hold the two crocodiles attached from the front. The homemade necklace was then completed. “So I recreated this Crocodile Neckpiece worn by Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival which cost Rs. 276 Crore at just Rs. 276/- only,” she wrote.

According to Forbes, Mexican actress Maria Felix created the jewellery. The actress' baby crocodile served as the source of inspiration for the statement piece. Maria Felix purchased the necklace in 1975 while carrying her pet baby crocodile into a Cartier store in Paris.