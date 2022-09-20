Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Indira Ekadashi 2022: History, significance and vidhi of fasting here

Indira Ekadashi is observed will be observed on September 21 this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Indira Ekadashi 2022: History, significance and vidhi of fasting here
Photo: Pixabay

Indira Ekadashi is observed on the Hindu month of Ashwin and on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha). As per the English calendar, the Indira Ekadashi will be observed on September 21 this year.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: History 

As per legends, A powerful king named Indrasena ruled the kingdom Mahishmati-puri. King Indrasena was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. During a conversation with Narada Muni, it was revealed that the king's father was in Lord Yamaraja's assembly. 

Despite living a religious life, he had to visit Yamaloka because he broke an Ekadashi prematurely. Narada also revealed that his father wants the king to observe Indira Ekadashi so his father can go upward to heaven. 

Thus, it is believed that observing a fast on Indira Ekadashi is an auspicious one which attracts spiritual benefits.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: Vrat vidhi

  • Rise early in the morning, take bath, and then pray to God
  • At noon, bathe again in running water and then offer oblations to your forefathers with sincerity
  • Follow a day-long fast and sleep on the floor
  • Chant holy names of the Lord and prayer to praise, and seek blessings
  • At noon of the Indira Ekadashi, worship the Sri Shaligram Shila and then offer oblations of ghee into the sacred fire, and tarpana directed to help your forefathers.

Read: When is Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.