Indira Ekadashi 2022: History, significance and vidhi of fasting here

Photo: Pixabay

Indira Ekadashi is observed on the Hindu month of Ashwin and on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha). As per the English calendar, the Indira Ekadashi will be observed on September 21 this year.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: History

As per legends, A powerful king named Indrasena ruled the kingdom Mahishmati-puri. King Indrasena was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. During a conversation with Narada Muni, it was revealed that the king's father was in Lord Yamaraja's assembly.

Despite living a religious life, he had to visit Yamaloka because he broke an Ekadashi prematurely. Narada also revealed that his father wants the king to observe Indira Ekadashi so his father can go upward to heaven.

Thus, it is believed that observing a fast on Indira Ekadashi is an auspicious one which attracts spiritual benefits.

Indira Ekadashi 2022: Vrat vidhi

Rise early in the morning, take bath, and then pray to God

At noon, bathe again in running water and then offer oblations to your forefathers with sincerity

Follow a day-long fast and sleep on the floor

Chant holy names of the Lord and prayer to praise, and seek blessings

At noon of the Indira Ekadashi, worship the Sri Shaligram Shila and then offer oblations of ghee into the sacred fire, and tarpana directed to help your forefathers.

