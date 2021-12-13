India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 title, video getting crowned goes VIRAL

Harnaaz Sandhu's win as Miss Universe 2021 is a source of great pride for India. Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa were up against her before she finally took the lead and made the country proud with her performance at the pageant.

Harnaaz was a show-stopper in the final, rising from the Top 10 to the Top 3 and raising the nation's heartbeat before being proclaimed the winner. Harnaaz is now the 70th Miss Universe 2021, and India's third beauty to have won the title.

A video of Harnaaz getting crowned has gone VIRAL.

Take a look-

21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh, a yoga enthusiast, and fitness lover Harnaaz started her journey in her teens. In 2017, she won Miss Chandigarh, later in 2018 she claimed the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After winning two titles, she competed for Miss India 2019, where ended up in the top 12. However, she had won Miss India Punjab, and in the same year, she also stared in The Landers music video 'Tarthalli'. This September, Harnaaz won the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and she was honoured with the crown by Kriti Sanon.