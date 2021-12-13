India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 title

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2021!

Harnaaz was a show-stopper in the final, rising from the Top 10 to the Top 3 and raising the nation's heartbeat before being proclaimed the winner. Harnaaz is now the 70th Miss Universe 2021, and India's third beauty to have won the title.

Harnaaz, a 21-year-old yoga enthusiast and fitness enthusiast from Chandigarh, was born into a Sikh household and began her adventure in her teens. She was crowned Miss Chandigarh in 2017 and then in 2018, she was crowned Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

The top three finalists from India, Paraguay, and South Africa were asked what advice they would provide to young women dealing with the pressures they face today during the final question and answer round.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was visibly taken by surprise as Harvey told her, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one." Harnaaz said, “Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage.

She competed in Miss India 2019 after winning two crowns and placing in the top 12. She did, however, win Miss India Punjab and star in The Landers' song video 'Tarthalli' in the same year. Harnaaz received the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 in September, and Kriti Sanon presented her with the crown.