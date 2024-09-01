Indian react as Taste Atlas calls chicken tikka masala British, ask 'when did...?’

As Indians, we have a strong love for our food, especially anything made with chicken. Our connection to our traditional dishes is deep, and we take great pride in them. So, when Taste Atlas recently released a list of the world's top chicken dishes, many were surprised and upset to see Chicken Tikka Masala marked with a British flag. The dish is ranked 21st, but its classification as British has stirred up a lot of emotions.

Chicken Tikka Masala is a favorite in Indian cuisine and is enjoyed by many. Its listing as British on the Taste Atlas ranking has led to confusion and frustration. People are asking, “How come Chicken Tikka Masala is called British?” and “Does Chicken Tikka Masala sound British to you?”

This reaction shows just how much we value our food and want it to be accurately represented. Chicken Tikka Masala, even though it’s popular around the world, is seen as a dish that belongs to India. Many feel it should be recognized as Indian, not British.

The controversy has also led to suggestions from food lovers around the globe. Some have suggested that other Indian dishes, like Kadhai Chicken and Chicken Ghee Roast, should be included in future global rankings. This debate highlights how food is more than just what we eat; it’s a big part of our identity and pride.