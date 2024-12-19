Despite freezing temperatures and snowy weather, Ms Kumari confidently flaunted the traditional attire, making a bold statement at the graduation event.

Lakshmi Kumari, an Indian-origin student, turned heads at her convocation ceremony in Switzerland by wearing a traditional lehenga. A law studies graduate specialising in German from the University of Basel, Ms Kumari celebrated her achievement in an outfit that beautifully represented her Indian heritage.

The lehenga, designed by Anisha Shetty, was ordered from Fabilicious Fashion, a website that ensured timely delivery to Switzerland. Despite freezing temperatures and snowy weather, Ms Kumari confidently flaunted the traditional attire, making a bold statement at the graduation event. Sharing a glimpse of her look on Instagram, she wrote, "You'd never guess that it was minus degrees and full of snow outside, but obviously, one can't compromise on wearing a lehenga."

The post quickly garnered widespread attention, with netizens showering her with praise. Comments included, "You look amazing babe, pure Bollywood goddess," and "You outshining the entire ceremony with your royal look. Girl, you didn't just graduate; you coronated!" Another user remarked, "Not anything out of the ordinary here, but you looked lovely nevertheless."

In an interview, Ms Kumari revealed her decision to wear the lehenga stemmed from a desire to celebrate her accomplishments uniquely. "I told myself that if I could achieve this in a language I’m not fluent in, I deserved to wear something special to celebrate," she said.

Her classmates and professors also admired her choice, expressing support and appreciating the cultural significance of her attire. Ms Kumari chose a simple yet elegant lehenga to ensure it was appropriate for the occasion while still standing out. She noted, "It’s not very common to see lehengas in Switzerland except in Bollywood movies, so it was eye-catching."