Indian Navy Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish on this day

The Indian Navy is the maritime branch of the Indian Armed Forces. It plays an important role in protecting the country's maritime borders. It is headed by the President of India as the Commander-in-Chief. The chief or president of the Navy is called Admiral. Its headquarters is located in New Delhi. The motto of the Indian Navy is 'Sham no Varunah' meaning 'May Varuna, the God of Water is auspicious for us.' The Indian Navy plays an important role in the field of coastal security and trade. With a glorious history, the Navy is also the protector of Indian culture. The Indian Navy was established in the year 1662. The East India Company formed a navy as the East India Company Marine to protect its ships. In the year 1892, its name was changed to Royal Indian Marine. After India's independence, it was renamed the Indian Navy on 26 January 1950 when India became the Democratic Republic of India. Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to remember the soldiers of the country.

Indian Navy Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, and messages to share on this day:

1. Freedom in mind and words. Pride in our hearts. Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the nation on Navy Day!

2. It is the love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Navy to be such a strong and inspiring force. Happy Indian Navy Day!

3. Indian Navy Day dependably helps us to remember all our saints who remain steadfast to protect us. Happy Indian Navy Day!

4. Praying each day for the well-being of the ones who keep our waters safe. Happy Navy Day!

5. Let us celebrate Indian Navy Day by saluting all the women and men in the navy for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism

Indian Navy Day 2021: Quotes

1. "A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guaranty of peace." - Theodore Roosevelt

2. "The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood." - Albert F Pratt

3. “The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country." - George S. Patton Jr.

4. “Pain was their body's way of telling them that they'd pushed themselves to their limits -- which was exactly where they were supposed to be.” - Richard Marcinko

5. “The world is a navy in an empty ocean." - Dejan Stojanovic