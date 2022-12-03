Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Indian Navy Day 2022: Know history, importance and theme of the day

Indian Navy Day is celebrated specially to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Indian Navy Day 2022: Know history, importance and theme of the day
Representational image

Indian Navy Day 2022 (Indian Navy Day 2022) is celebrated on December 4. It is a special day to honor the Indian Naval forces and appreciate their contributions. Indian Navy Day is celebrated specially to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. The Indian Navy played a major role in this war. Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year to honor the marines who sacrificed their lives in the war.

Indian Navy Day 2022: History

The Indian Navy was established in 1612 by the East India Company. India-Pakistan happened in 1971. During the war, Pakistan attacked Indian airports on December 3. In response to their aggressive attacks, the Indian Navy planned attacks on the night of 4th and 5th December, as Pakistan did not have aircraft to bombard. Hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel were killed during the attack. Commodore Kasargod Pattanshetty Gopal Rao led the entire operation of the Indian Navy. Indin Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to celebrate the success of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Day 2022: Theme

The theme of Indian Navy Day 2022 is "Swarnim Vijay Varsh".

Indian Navy Day 2022: Importance

At the Senior Naval Officers' Conference in May 1972, it was decided to celebrate Indian Navy Day on December 4 to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. 

Indian Navy Day 2022 is celebrated by Indian Navy missile boats in Karachi to mark the victory of Operation Trident.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year to honor the victory of Operation Trident.

Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) organizes a community service from 24 to 26 November at Good Hope Old Age Home, Fort Karachi, where students participate in naval events along with games and various other activities. Apart from this, Navy Ball, Navy Queen and many other competitions are also organized in the Navy Festival.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.