Indian Navy Day 2022: Know history, importance and theme of the day

Indian Navy Day 2022 (Indian Navy Day 2022) is celebrated on December 4. It is a special day to honor the Indian Naval forces and appreciate their contributions. Indian Navy Day is celebrated specially to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. The Indian Navy played a major role in this war. Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year to honor the marines who sacrificed their lives in the war.

Indian Navy Day 2022: History

The Indian Navy was established in 1612 by the East India Company. India-Pakistan happened in 1971. During the war, Pakistan attacked Indian airports on December 3. In response to their aggressive attacks, the Indian Navy planned attacks on the night of 4th and 5th December, as Pakistan did not have aircraft to bombard. Hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel were killed during the attack. Commodore Kasargod Pattanshetty Gopal Rao led the entire operation of the Indian Navy. Indin Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to celebrate the success of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Day 2022: Theme

The theme of Indian Navy Day 2022 is "Swarnim Vijay Varsh".

Indian Navy Day 2022: Importance

At the Senior Naval Officers' Conference in May 1972, it was decided to celebrate Indian Navy Day on December 4 to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Indian Navy Day 2022 is celebrated by Indian Navy missile boats in Karachi to mark the victory of Operation Trident.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year to honor the victory of Operation Trident.

Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) organizes a community service from 24 to 26 November at Good Hope Old Age Home, Fort Karachi, where students participate in naval events along with games and various other activities. Apart from this, Navy Ball, Navy Queen and many other competitions are also organized in the Navy Festival.