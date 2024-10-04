Twitter
HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Indian designer Anita Dongre launches first Diwali barbie in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga

The Diwali Barbie has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, especially those who see it as a reflection of Indian beauty and heritage.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Indian designer Anita Dongre launches first Diwali barbie in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga
Anita Dongre has made headlines by collaborating with Barbie to introduce the first-ever Diwali Barbie. The doll, dressed in a traditional Rajasthan-inspired lehenga, celebrates the Festival of Lights and embraces Indian culture. The launch was announced through an Instagram post, and it quickly gained the love and admiration of netizens.

Rajasthan-inspired look

The Diwali Barbie is dressed in a beautiful navy blue lehenga set, adorned with nature-inspired motifs. The outfit includes a cropped blouse, a traditional koti vest, and an A-line skirt. Dongre, known for her innovative designs that blend modernity with heritage, has described this ensemble as a tribute to the modern Indian woman. The outfit also honours the craftsmanship of rural women artisans who continue to uphold these time-honoured traditions.

In addition to her striking lehenga, the Barbie’s styling features a sleek middle-part ponytail, paired with traditional Indian accessories like jhumkis, bangles, and a bindi. Her look is completed with kohl-lined eyes, pink lips, and stilettos, bringing a fashionable yet cultural vibe to the doll.

How internet reacted

The Diwali Barbie has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, especially those who see it as a reflection of Indian beauty and heritage. Many users shared their enthusiasm, with some expressing that they wish this Barbie had been available when they were growing up. One fan commented, "I need this. NOW!" while another remarked, "Can’t wait to celebrate Diwali with her."

Some even compared the Barbie to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, while the popular Instagram page Diet Paratha cheekily commented, "Not Barbie dressing better than Rihanna in Gujarat AND the diaspora for festive season."

In a recent interview with Vogue, Dongre shared her thoughts on Barbie's generational appeal. When asked whether the Diwali Barbie represented Gen-Z or millennials, the designer explained, "She carries the modern sensibilities of Gen Z with her individuality, but also has the grace and elegance that all generations appreciate. She is a timeless beauty that transcends age."

Dongre added that this Barbie symbolises empowerment for young girls, representing the evolving India of today. "I wanted every South Asian child to look at this Indian Barbie with pride – that was very important to me," she said.

 

