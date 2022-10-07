Indian breakfast: Health benefits of THESE traditional Indian food

File photo

Indian food is not only full of flavorful, delectable regional dishes, but it is also very well-liked when it comes to meals that are nourishing and healthy. Indian food helps the body in a number of ways, including by promoting brain health, inflammation reduction, and immunity.

5 nutritious Indian breakfast ideas

Idli: Idlis made of ragi or semolina are quick and simple to digest for breakfast. Finger millet, often known as ragi, is a fantastic ingredient for weight loss. Since the fermentation process boosts the bioavailability of proteins, idlis are known as one of the healthiest breakfasts in the world.

Vegetable Sandwich: A healthy sandwich filled with vegetables and paneer between two slices of wheat bread is an ideal breakfast to start the day. It contains protein and various health benefits of whole wheat bread and vegetables. A vegetable sandwich has a high fibre content due to the good amounts of veggies utilised in its preparation.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a healthy breakfast option. Oats have iron, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium. Oatmeal brings down blood sugar levels, and also provides antioxidants. It is also known to maintain healthy gut bacteria.

Poha: Poha is one of the famous breakfasts in India. Add a few veggies to the poha to make it more nutritious or healthy. Poha contains carbohydrates, iron, fibre and is a good source of antioxidants and essential vitamins and is gluten-free.

Moong dal Cheela: Cheela is also one of the Indian delicacies. It has protein. Moong is rich in fibre which helps in lowering cholesterol and promotes heart health. Helps in Weight Loss. Moong dal also enhances the functioning of the cholecystokinin hormone.