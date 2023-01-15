Indian Army Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family

Indian Army Day 2023

Today, on January 15, the 75th Indian Army Day (Indian Army Day 2023) is being celebrated. This day is a matter of great pride for every Indian, as we take this opportunity to honor the bravehearts of our country and salute them for their sacrifices.

Here is the list of wishes, quotes, and messages on Indian Army Day 2023.