Indian Army Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family

Here is the list of wishes, quotes, and messages on Indian Army Day 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

Today, on January 15, the 75th Indian Army Day (Indian Army Day 2023) is being celebrated. This day is a matter of great pride for every Indian, as we take this opportunity to honor the bravehearts of our country and salute them for their sacrifices.

Also read: Indian Army Day 2023: History, significance and how it is celebrated?

  • Warriors are not conceived, they are made in the Indian army. Happy Indian Army Day.
  • Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism.
  • Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride and our smiles. Happy Army Day 2023!
  • Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!
  • “Dressed in army uniformâ€¦. Strong in heart and mindâ€¦. Dedicated to their duty and nationâ€¦. We call them fearless army menâ€¦ Happy Indian Army Day.”
  • "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey
  • "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
  • "We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war" -General JJ Singh
  • "I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma
  • "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
