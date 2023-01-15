Indian Army Day 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
Today, on January 15, the 75th Indian Army Day (Indian Army Day 2023) is being celebrated. This day is a matter of great pride for every Indian, as we take this opportunity to honor the bravehearts of our country and salute them for their sacrifices.
Here is the list of wishes, quotes, and messages on Indian Army Day 2023.
- Warriors are not conceived, they are made in the Indian army. Happy Indian Army Day.
- Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism.
- Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride and our smiles. Happy Army Day 2023!
- Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!
- “Dressed in army uniformâ€¦. Strong in heart and mindâ€¦. Dedicated to their duty and nationâ€¦. We call them fearless army menâ€¦ Happy Indian Army Day.”
- QUOTES FOR INDIAN ARMY DAY 2023:
- "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey
- "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
- "We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war" -General JJ Singh
- "I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma
- "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw