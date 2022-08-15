India@75: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to send on Independence Day 2022

Credit: File photo

On Monday, August 17, India will be celebrating 76th Independence Day with pride. The day represents the core of our beliefs, the very essence of our identity as citizens of Independent India. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives so that Indians can see this day. The day is a tribute to all our freedom fighters who fought for our independence.

On this day, we remember our countrymen who held a vision for our nation and the ones who sacrificed themselves for the country.

Here are a few messages and quotes that you can send on Independence Day 2022: