India@75: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to send on Independence Day 2022

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 06:05 AM IST
On Monday, August 17, India will be celebrating 76th Independence Day with pride. The day represents the core of our beliefs, the very essence of our identity as citizens of Independent India. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives so that Indians can see this day. The day is a tribute to all our freedom fighters who fought for our independence.
On this day, we remember our countrymen who held a vision for our nation and the ones who sacrificed themselves for the country.
Here are a few messages and quotes that you can send on Independence Day 2022:
- No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. This Independence Day takes a pledge to contribute towards the perfection of your country. Happy Independence Day.
- Kuchh nasha Tirange ki aaan ka hain / Kuch nasha Matrubhumi ki shaan ka hai / Hum lahrayenge har jagah ye Tiranga / Nasha ye Hindustan ki shaan ka hain. Jai Bharat, Happy Independence Day.
- Freedom was taken by the blood that was given. Thousands of people laid down their dear lives for our country to breathe this day, we should never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day.
- Freedom is truly expensive. It was won by the blood of thousands of our fallen heroes. May we always reflect on their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!
- We are Indians, firstly, and lastly. Happy Independence Day!
- Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day!
- Happy Independence Day! We are blessed to have the right to speak and to be heard. Right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.
- As our flag flies free in the wind today, please take a moment to savour truly what freedom is; and at what cost it came. Happy Independence Day.
- Let us all learn from our heroes to work towards just one dream, a country that is happy, developed and beautiful. Mera Bharat Mahan! Happy Independence Day!
- Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!
- Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Happy Independence Day!
- Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!
- Meet young India emerging with flying colours dynamic and versatile in every manner. Happy Independence Day!!
- If yet your blood does not rage then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland
- Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai. Dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai. Happy Independence Day!