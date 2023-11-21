India's most expensive party, guests of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani arrived in private jets, the party costs...

The extravagant festivities, which took place on November 1, 2013, boasted a guest list of approximately 250 famous personalities, who were transported to the venue via 32 chartered flights.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, had marked her 50th birthday in grand style, hosting a lavish two-day celebration at Rajasthan’s opulent Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur in 2013. The birthday party was touted as the most expensive birthday party in the country with expenses going up to USD 30 million, equivalent to around Rs 220 crore at the time.

The extravagant festivities, which took place on November 1, 2013, boasted a guest list of approximately 250 famous personalities, who were transported to the venue via 32 chartered flights, the cost of which were borne by the Reliance Group.

The celebration commenced with a Dhanteras puja on November 1, featuring dazzling lights spelling out Nita Ambani's name. A breathtaking light show forming the visage of Dhirubhai Ambani adorned the sky, adding to the enchantment. A dedicated team from Singapore was flown in to orchestrate the mesmerising Dhirubhai Ambani light effects.

The star-studded guest list included prominent figures from business families and the entertainment industry, such as the Mittals, Mahindras, Birlas, Godrejs, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukherji, Sachin Tendulkar and the entire Mumbai Indians IPL team.

Over the course of the two days, attendees were treated to captivating performances by Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman. Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, also graced the celebration with a special performance.

Flowers were imported from Thailand and kid-friendly rides were sourced from London. In essence, the event was a true spectacle, befitting the stature of the Ambani family.