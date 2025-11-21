India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen got prize money of Rs...; one-year stay in New York apartment; know what her salary was

Sushmita Sen's historic Miss Universe win in 1994 came with a massive prize package in cash and prizes. Here's how much India's first Miss Universe won in prize money.

Miss Universe 2025 has found a new winner. Fatima Bosch, who represented Mexico, was crowned at the 74th Miss Universe final. India's Manika Vishwakarma missed out on her place in the Top 12, being eliminated after the bikini round. Earlier, India's Harnaz Sandhu won the title, becoming the third Indian to do so after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000). Every year, the winners are bestowed with prize money, a luxury stay, a salary and much more. Here's how much India's first Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, won in prize money.



India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's prize money



Sushmita Sen was crowned India's first-ever Miss Universe on May 21, 1994. 31 years to the day, her fans and beauty pageant aspirants often go back to the days she won the prize package included USD225,000 in cash and prizes, which was approximately Rs 68 lakh at the time. The comprehensive prize package included both cash and various benefits, including a one-year residency in a luxury apartment in Los Angeles, a new sports car, a mink coat, a designer wardrobe, and gold and diamond jewellery. She also received lucrative modelling contracts and product endorsement opportunities.

In addition, Miss Universe winners receive a salary from the Miss Universe Organisation for their year of reign. According to reports, Sushmita was paid a separate salary of USD 50,000, which would have been approximately Rs 15,68,500 (with 1994 exchange rate).



Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe-winning answer



In the Miss Universe, the question-and-answer session often determines the final winner. The 18-year-old Sushmita Sen was challenged with a question: "What, for you, is the essence of being a woman?" And her answer that got her prestigious crown was, "I think being a woman is a gift of God which all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, and is a woman. And a woman is one who shares love and who shares and shows a man what love, caring, and sharing are all about. That is the essence of a woman."

