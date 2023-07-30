India Couture Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter burns the ramp in stunning ensembles

Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter epitomized the perfect blend of elegance and charisma, making the evening truly memorable for the audience.

The fifth day of the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 witnessed a mesmerizing display of fashion as designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna presented their enchanting collection, Equinox. The inspiration behind the collection was drawn from the allure of wintry walks, where trellis designs adorning ancient metal fences become symbols of hope, reflecting the ever-changing seasons during the Autumn Equinox. The evening was made even more magical with charismatic Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter gracing the ramp as showstoppers, setting it ablaze with their stunning couture ensembles.

Decoding Sobhita's look

Sobhita Dhulipala effortlessly owned the ramp, exuding glamour in a contemporary silver lehenga. Her ensemble consisted of a strappy bralette blouse adorned with sequin embellishments, a midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust, perfectly complementing a matching lehenga skirt. The skirt featured intricate sequin work on a sheer overlay, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping hem, exuding elegance and grace. Completing her look was a sheer dupatta with tassels and sequin embroidery, adding a touch of finesse to the overall appearance.

Decoding Ishan's look

Ishaan Khatter made a dapper statement in an all-black suit from the designer's latest collection. He looked sophisticated and stylish in a tailored black blazer adorned with shimmering embroidery and padded shoulders. The ensemble was elegantly paired with black satin pants featuring a straight-leg fit, creating a sleek and edgy appearance. Adding a touch of playful charm to the outfit was a quirky black necktie, embellished with shimmering sequins.

With a side-parted wavy hairdo, black embellished loafers, and a well-groomed beard, Ishaan embodied panache and left a lasting impression on the fashion aficionados in attendance.

Equinox showcased an exquisite fusion of modernity and tradition in the captivating world of couture. Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter epitomized the perfect blend of elegance and charisma, making the evening truly memorable for the audience. The glimpses of the magical evening shared on the official Instagram page of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) left fashion enthusiasts in awe of the designers' creative brilliance and the captivating performances of the showstoppers.

